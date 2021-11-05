Tourist charged with falsely reporting an alleged sexual assault in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria

The Guardia Civil had initiated an investigation, as a result of her complaint filed in which she reported a crime of sexual abuse, directly identifying a male pub worker as the alleged perpetrator of these events, who is now being treated as the victim in this case.

Given the seriousness of the accusation, the Guardia Civil activated protocols and procedures established for this type of crime, proving incidentally that from the outset the complainant had given differing versions of her story at the police headquarters and to the medical services who treated her for a series of injuries to the legs, caused, she said, as a result of the incident.

However, investigated agents continued to carry out the appropriate enquiries, obtaining recordings from the security cameras they were able to verify that the abuse did not take place at all, and that there were sufficient images to indicate that the complainant was clearly lying.

For these reasons, the woman, of Norwegian origin, became the centre of the investigation, suspected of Crime Simulation, and was put at the disposal of the courts, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, where she recognised the facts attributed to her, and the complainant, previously accused falsely, communicated his intention to initiate legal action against the investigated.

Crime simulation

Simulating a crime is punishable as per the Penal Code, the complainants are always informed of the legal obligation they have, to tell the truth (article 433 of the LEcrim) and of the possible criminal responsibility they may incur in case of accusing or imputing falsely a person of a criminal offence (article 456 of the Penal Code), or pretending to be responsible or the victim of a criminal offence (article 457 of the Penal Code), reporting a false or non-existent criminal offence (article 457 of the Penal Code), or failing to tell the truth in their testimony (Article 458 of the Penal Code.)

It should be noted that simulating a crime can carry penalties ranging from 6 months to 2 years in prison, or fines ranging from 3 to 24 months (income), depending on the level of seriousness of the crime and accusations falsely attributed to third parties.

This type of complaint also causes serious damage to the police units that receive them, as they lead to consumption of a series of personnel resources, time and materials, considerably affecting the normal development of other investigations being carried out into real events.