The Canary Guide #WeekendTips 26-28 November 2021

HOLIDAY SEASON EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND

24 November – 6 January, Las Palmas

Christmas Program Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2021-2022

The city moves towards Christmas with a program of free, solidarity-focused entertainment events. Concerts, navity scenes, children’s theater, workshops, markets, and the arrival of SS.MM. – The Three Wise Men from the East – culminating in the subsequent parades that are part of the tradition of this seasonal calendar of activities.

See the full program of events and activities HERE!

Saturday, 27 November, Las Palmas

Christmas Fair Anglican Church

The Annual Anglican Church Christmas fair is on Saturday, 27 November in the gardens of the Holy Trinity “British” Church, located in the capital, in the heart of the “Garden City” neighbourhood of Ciudad Jardín; this was originally the zone between the old city and the natural harbour of Las Canteras, where many 19th century British merchants created lavish homes, with the first buildings to go up dating from at least 1881, soon followed by this beautiful little church and the famous British Club of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (worth a visit for its lovely garden centre alone!).

From 11:30 – 15:30 there will be a range of delicious foods, music, produce stalls, fresh selections of English language (and other) books, nearly new clothes, household goods, jewellery, gifts, Christmas cards and English teas… all in the classic English church fete style, and of course the infamous “Raffle” bar.

26-28 NOVEMBER, AGÜIMES

CHRISTMAS MARKET – LIGHTS SWITCH-ON EVENT

The historic centre of Agüimes is decked out this weekend to welcome in the seasonal festivities. Starting with the lighting of the lights, on Friday at 19:00 in the Plaza del Rosario, an event that will feature a performance by the Municipal Music Band. In that same place throughout the weekend there will be a Christmas market with about 20 stalls displaying traditional crafts and pastries that will delight the young and old.

The market opens its doors on Friday at 17:00. On Saturday you can visit between 10:00 and 22:00 and on Sunday between 10:00 and 15:00. In addition to buying gifts and other products, local crafts and sweet things for the palate, and some of the most typical local delicacies from this southeastern mountain corner of Gran Canaria, you can spend a magnificent day with the family thanks to various parallel activities designed for the smallest in the house.

There will be bouncy castles, handicrafts, balloon twisting, face painting, puppets and, as the star attraction, a mini tourist train in which to ride through the streets of the old town. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the usual and varied attractions of Agüimes, its museums, terraces and shops, in a safe, pleasant and relaxed atmosphere, ideal for disconnecting as we start to move towards the endearing winter festivals.

PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA, MOGÁN



Christmas Handicrafts Market Mogán Mall

A lovely little Artisanal market to enjoy at the Mogan Mall shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, started on 19 November. The market is open during the weekends, Friday to Sunday between 17:00-21:00. The Mogan Mall fountain show is on Fridays and Saturdays at 20:00

Christmas Handicrafts at The Market Puerto Rico

‘Regalarte’ Christmas market at The Market Puerto Rico is on every weekend between 26 November 2021 and 5 January 2022. A market with local artisans and artists all sharing one common denominator: sustainable, artisanal and zero kilometre orient products. The market will also have workshops, talks and exhibitions, as well as activities for the little ones.





27-28 November, Teror

Christmas Handicraft Fair

On Saturday and Sunday, the seasonally themed handicraft market in Teror on Calle Real de la Plaza. The market is open on Saturday between 10:00-18:00 and on Sunday 10:00-15:00.

“On Sundays, the surroundings of the Basilica del Pino are transformed by the weekly market, one of the oldest street markets on the island of Gran Canaria already having two centuries of history. Typical local produce such as sausages, canarian black pudding (sweetened with almonds), sweets, cheese and bread, religious items, textile, handicrafts, etc. The Market is on Plaza de Sintes between 09:00-15:00″

See the full program for Teror Christmas program 2021-2022 HERE!



Friday, 26 November, Gáldar

Gáldar Christmas lights-on

**** POSTPONED to 1 DECEMBER DUE WEATHER ***

The seasonal festivities in the north begin this Friday in the old pre-hispanic capital, Gáldar, where another lights-on event will form part of their presentation of the Yuletime program 2021-2022 at 19:30 in Plaza de Santiago.

Get your free ticket for the live event at entradas.galdar.es



Friday, 26 November, San Bartolomé de Tirajana

Encendido de Navidad y Black Friday CC El Tablero

The El Tablero neighbourhood Shopping Center is also celebrating their own lights-on event this Friday at 19:00. Known for putting on a good show and decorations that will help you feel the festive spirit, with their Toy Facory elves and many of your favourite Christmas characters putting in an appearance.

Friday, 26 November, Vecindario

Encendido de Navidad CC Atlantico Vecindario

The big shopping centre Atlantico, just up the GC-1 from the southern beaches, start their festive season also on Friday by lighting up for Christmas at 19:00



Saturday, 27 November,

Casco de Santa Lucía village

Ilumina tu Navidad

On Saturday, the second official seasonal lighting event for the municipality takes place in the Casco de Santa Lucía old town, up in the Tirajana valley, at 19:30 with a concert by SwingStar in Santa Lucía park at 21:00. The concert will be free, with open access, until full capacity is reached