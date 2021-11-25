The Canary Guide #WeekendTips 26-28 November 2021
The last weekend of November and, unusually, the weather looks a bit unstable, gloomy even, for the weekend ahead on Gran Canaria. We do, however, have one busy weekend coming up, not least of all various businesses participating in that most American celebration of discount consumerism, the so-called Black Friday, arrives once more to the island. There are many events celebrating the switching on of the seasonal lights this weekend, all around the island, as well as some lovely yule-themed markets. The Island’s biggest pet fair, Animundo, is happening also at INFECAR in the capital.
Yet another completely made-up North American holiday bug has bitten, putting on show conspicuous consumption of seemingly discounted, big-box goods, but as with all unbridled capitalism, it is worth being prudent when taking advantage of Black Friday “savings” as not everything is always quite what it seems – Nonetheless Viernes Negro has been popularised over recent years in the Canary Islands and fires the starting gun for the seasonal shopping frenzy to begin, with far too many shopaholics madly searching for an opportunity to get great deals, with (supposedly) huge reductions on electronic goods and all sorts of other goodies, most usually made up of old stock and, in at least some cases, patently obsolete models taking up too much space on the shelves. Massive discounts are indeed on offer this Friday at many stores, shopping centers, and branded chains, though it does beg the question of why these things were priced so high in the first place, as we are pretty sure that none of these businesses are in business to make a loss…
Please be advised, not everything that looks like a great deal, really is even a good deal. Think before you buy and if there really are specific items you have had your eye on, that now seem to be a much more affordable price, then by all means go get your bargain, but remember it is only stuff.
If you are buying gifts; then please consider buying local, from craftspeople and small businesses, buy small, buy tokens of high esteem, reach out to people who may not be as lucky as you, and help all those around you to remember that this is the season of goodwill, not greed nor bad debts, not a time to blindly spend money that could be better spent on spending time with the people that truly count in your life.
We hope you will celebrate the Holiday Season with a real sense of wonder about how lucky you really are, especially if you get to spend this time of year with us here on Gran Canaria.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, predicts light breezes with cloud cover and rain across much of the island, and one point or another this weekend, even in the southern municipality of Mogán. It is good to remember that the weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather in the south. The north of the island is 100% predicted to have rain during the weekend, but the autumn weather is always evolving, so let’s see what this last weekend of November brings. All in all average daytime temperatures will be a nice, comfortable, winterly 20ºC in the shade, and perhaps a touch warmer throughout the southern tourist enclaves.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
HOLIDAY SEASON EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
24 November – 6 January, Las Palmas
Christmas Program Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2021-2022
The city moves towards Christmas with a program of free, solidarity-focused entertainment events. Concerts, navity scenes, children’s theater, workshops, markets, and the arrival of SS.MM. – The Three Wise Men from the East – culminating in the subsequent parades that are part of the tradition of this seasonal calendar of activities.
See the full program of events and activities HERE!
Saturday, 27 November, Las Palmas
Christmas Fair Anglican Church
The Annual Anglican Church Christmas fair is on Saturday, 27 November in the gardens of the Holy Trinity “British” Church, located in the capital, in the heart of the “Garden City” neighbourhood of Ciudad Jardín; this was originally the zone between the old city and the natural harbour of Las Canteras, where many 19th century British merchants created lavish homes, with the first buildings to go up dating from at least 1881, soon followed by this beautiful little church and the famous British Club of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (worth a visit for its lovely garden centre alone!).
From 11:30 – 15:30 there will be a range of delicious foods, music, produce stalls, fresh selections of English language (and other) books, nearly new clothes, household goods, jewellery, gifts, Christmas cards and English teas… all in the classic English church fete style, and of course the infamous “Raffle” bar.
26-28 NOVEMBER, AGÜIMES
CHRISTMAS MARKET – LIGHTS SWITCH-ON EVENT
The historic centre of Agüimes is decked out this weekend to welcome in the seasonal festivities. Starting with the lighting of the lights, on Friday at 19:00 in the Plaza del Rosario, an event that will feature a performance by the Municipal Music Band. In that same place throughout the weekend there will be a Christmas market with about 20 stalls displaying traditional crafts and pastries that will delight the young and old.
The market opens its doors on Friday at 17:00. On Saturday you can visit between 10:00 and 22:00 and on Sunday between 10:00 and 15:00. In addition to buying gifts and other products, local crafts and sweet things for the palate, and some of the most typical local delicacies from this southeastern mountain corner of Gran Canaria, you can spend a magnificent day with the family thanks to various parallel activities designed for the smallest in the house.
There will be bouncy castles, handicrafts, balloon twisting, face painting, puppets and, as the star attraction, a mini tourist train in which to ride through the streets of the old town. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the usual and varied attractions of Agüimes, its museums, terraces and shops, in a safe, pleasant and relaxed atmosphere, ideal for disconnecting as we start to move towards the endearing winter festivals.
PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA, MOGÁN
Christmas Handicrafts Market Mogán Mall
A lovely little Artisanal market to enjoy at the Mogan Mall shopping centre in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, started on 19 November. The market is open during the weekends, Friday to Sunday between 17:00-21:00. The Mogan Mall fountain show is on Fridays and Saturdays at 20:00
Christmas Handicrafts at The Market Puerto Rico
‘Regalarte’ Christmas market at The Market Puerto Rico is on every weekend between 26 November 2021 and 5 January 2022. A market with local artisans and artists all sharing one common denominator: sustainable, artisanal and zero kilometre orient products. The market will also have workshops, talks and exhibitions, as well as activities for the little ones.
27-28 November, Teror
Christmas Handicraft Fair
On Saturday and Sunday, the seasonally themed handicraft market in Teror on Calle Real de la Plaza. The market is open on Saturday between 10:00-18:00 and on Sunday 10:00-15:00.
“On Sundays, the surroundings of the Basilica del Pino are transformed by the weekly market, one of the oldest street markets on the island of Gran Canaria already having two centuries of history. Typical local produce such as sausages, canarian black pudding (sweetened with almonds), sweets, cheese and bread, religious items, textile, handicrafts, etc. The Market is on Plaza de Sintes between 09:00-15:00″
See the full program for Teror Christmas program 2021-2022 HERE!
Friday, 26 November, Gáldar
Gáldar Christmas lights-on
**** POSTPONED to 1 DECEMBER DUE WEATHER ***
The seasonal festivities in the north begin this Friday in the old pre-hispanic capital, Gáldar, where another lights-on event will form part of their presentation of the Yuletime program 2021-2022 at 19:30 in Plaza de Santiago.
Get your free ticket for the live event at entradas.galdar.es
Friday, 26 November, San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Encendido de Navidad y Black Friday CC El Tablero
The El Tablero neighbourhood Shopping Center is also celebrating their own lights-on event this Friday at 19:00. Known for putting on a good show and decorations that will help you feel the festive spirit, with their Toy Facory elves and many of your favourite Christmas characters putting in an appearance.
Friday, 26 November, Vecindario
Encendido de Navidad CC Atlantico Vecindario
The big shopping centre Atlantico, just up the GC-1 from the southern beaches, start their festive season also on Friday by lighting up for Christmas at 19:00
Saturday, 27 November,
Casco de Santa Lucía village
Ilumina tu Navidad
On Saturday, the second official seasonal lighting event for the municipality takes place in the Casco de Santa Lucía old town, up in the Tirajana valley, at 19:30 with a concert by SwingStar in Santa Lucía park at 21:00. The concert will be free, with open access, until full capacity is reached
27-28 NOVEMBER, LAS PALMAS
ANIMUNDO 2021
The 4th edition of Animundo , Gran Canaria’s biggest and favourite fair for animal lovers, is on Saturday and Sunday at INFECAR in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The fair features a program of talks (Spanish language), workshops and an adoption catwalk. In addition, attendees will find products and services for the responsible care of companion animals.
On Saturday : Morning Session (10:30 – 14:30) and Afternoon Session (16:00 – 20:00)
On Sunday: Morning Session (10:30 – 14:30) and Afternoon Session (16:00 – 20:00)
Tickets are just €1 and you can get them from bit.ly/Animundo_Entradas or at the ticket box at Infecar.
See Full program and timetables HERE!
SATURDAY, 27 NOVEMBER, VILLA DE MOYA
XV CLASSIC VILLA DE MOYA
The 15th Classic Villa de Moya is a “regularity event” for historic vehicles this Saturday. The rally is organized by CD. Azuatil and is also a scoring test for the regional championship of the XVIII Classic Canary Islands and the provincial championship for the XV Classic Cup Gran Canaria.
The test is to be held in a single-stage throughout the day with a route of nearly 173 kilometers, of which just over 168 kilometers are regularity controls.
On Saturday the event begins from 08:30 to 09:30, with the administrative and technical checks carried out at Parque Pico Lomito in Moya.
The rally starts at 10:00, to compete in a first section that will end at 11:50 in Artenara.
At 12:30 the test will resume with the second section ending in Fontanales, where lunch, the publication of results and the delivery of trophies will be held in this XV Villa de Moya Classic, at Bar Restaurant Sibora, starting from 16.30.
“Remember that when there is a rally going on it also mean road closures during the stages”
Saturday 27 November, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
The biweekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market this weekend in Arucas. A popular farmers’ market, it takes place within the grounds of the Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…]
It is an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price.
Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are just some of the produce that can be found, in an event constituted to support the primary sector of the region.
The freshest products at your fingertips from 09:00-13:30.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy the rugged and beautiful northern coastline of Gran Canaria with absolutely gorgeous views.”
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 26-28 NOVEMBER
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán. This popular market is in one of the prettiest harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, once again flooding the permenant Municipal Market’s car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE 19th HOLE MELONERAS
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Hits 4 Life
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is a most talented young singer, born in England, and a local star performer here on Gran Canaria
Friday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 21:00
Saturday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later Hotel Altamadores at 21:00
On Sunday in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
Saturday 26 November, Agaete
Músicas en el Camino
‘Músicas en el Camino’, music on the road by Olga Cerpa y Mestisay featuring Begoña Riobó and Anxo Pintos in Agaete at Plaza de la Constitucíon on Saturday at 21:0. Free entry at 20:00 until capacity reached.
Would you like to list your LIVE music events on The Canary Guide? It’s easy to begin, with #WeekendTips, just send us your latest publicity poster!
We offer a range of simple effective ways for you to really get the word out and publicise your gigs and events with us.
Get in touch if you’d like to find out more: Listings@TheCanaryGuide.com or WhatsApp the team on 643276724
If you are a performer, get in touch with us here too, we offer (limited) free listings to professionals who are willing to work with us on our various projects to help inform Gran Canaria about the very best entertainment out there… could that be you?
https://www.facebook.com/TheCanaryGuide