Rains are forecast by the end of the week as La Palma works to prevent floods and clear fallen ash from rooftops

The threat of rains looks set to intensify by Thursday, and by the end of the week, say the meteorologists, there could be rainfall across almost the entire archipelago.

Temperatures, which have been getting steadily chillier over recent days, hovering in the low to mid teens at night, will tend to continue falling over coming days, but by next Monday should start warming once again.

The island of La Palma, which has been suffering a volcanic eruption since September 19, has also been highlighted as a point of concern, over the next few days, as teams from the Spain’s Emergency Military Unit (UME) work against the clock to clear volcanic ash in the Tazacorte area, trying to prevent possible floods. Residents have been warned to work quickly to remove fallen ash and pumice from rooftops and terraces ahead of any rain, as the added weight of water could pose serious structural danger to buildings.

Geologist and spokesperson for the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan), David Calvo, explained that when the ash is soaked “it acquires a beastly weight” and can lead to the collapse of weakened structures where there is an accumulation of material composed of fine particles of rock and mineral that the volcano has ejected.