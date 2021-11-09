Mogán town council fined for inaction and inadequate water safety at Arguineguín local pool

Non-compliances, listed by the Ministry of Health in their report, included the absence of any corrective measures whatsoever after a periodic analysis found pseudomonas bacteria growing at the municipal facility. These microorganisms, common in humid environments, can cause infections in healthy people (otitis, folliculitis or conjunctivitis, among others, affecting eyes, ears, noses and other respiratory tracts), that, although generally mild if encountered, can become serious if they find their way into the urinary, gastrointestinal or deeper respiratory system, particularly in patients with weakened defences or who have previous pathologies.

It is probably worth noting too that during an ongoing pandemic the danger posed is arguably greater than at other times, given the nature of the pathogens involved.

The accumulation in pools of this type of bacteria, which have been shown to have developed very high resistance to antibiotics, is a clear indication of deteriorating water quality, and of environmental contamination. It is this very bacteria that is known to give off a “fruity” smell on some decomposing foods, and is difficult to remove from surfaces, making it one of the primary infections that can occur within hospital environments. There are clear protocols in place to prevent and treat contamination of this type.

The Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) opened a sanctioning file with the Mogán Town Council on September 9, more than nine months after a Regional Public Health inspector had visited the municipal facilities and warned them of numerous breaches of the current health regulations.

It was pointed out that the municipally-owned swimming pool, managed by a private company, Lude, had been failing to record particular indicators, required to determine water quality, such as the inlet volume, after being filtered, or water turbidity, which refers to cloudiness of the water which can be caused by a range of factors including bacterial growth, insufficient amounts of free chlorine, pathogens in the water or filters not working correctly, among other potential causes. The pool was also failing to verify whether water recirculation times in the pools were less than four hours, in the adult pool, or less than 30 minutes in the hydromassage pool.

The Public Health department report clearly detailed relative humidity levels above 65% inside the municipal facility and high chlorine registers, without any corrective measures being applied by the company managing the service, and without any effective involvement from town council officials.

Analyses carried out showed that sufficient disinfection in the pool was not being guaranteed. Inspection, maintenance and cleaning procedures had not been properly accredited, nor was there a control program to detail the treatment plan, water quality controls, nor was any type of revision plan undertaken.

The inspector stated in their report that it was not possible to know when the last filter cleaning had been carried out, since Mogán Town Council did not have any information regarding the water filtration systems in operation.

These deficiencies also extended to the water treatment chemicals warehouse. The inspector observed “disorder, dirt, accumulation of disused carafes” and unlabelled products, which meant that it was not possible to verify whether the substances they contained were those that appeared in the safety data sheets. The report pointed to high levels of bromine being used to disinfect and highlighted that pest control had not been verified at all in the last year.

The Public Health department imposed a fine of €3,500 for the failures and subsequent lack of action. Mogán’s Town Councillor for Sports, Luis Miguel Becerra (Ciuca), presented objections claiming that, in summary, the “corrective measures” had been carried out after the inspector detected the sanitary breaches. He also stated that, among other actions, a crash plan had been undertaken, by increasing the concentration of chlorine to reduce the presence of pseudomonas bacteria, increasing PH values so as to guarantee the power of water disinfection at the pool, and claiming that certain devices had been installed to monitor the water quality indicators in the municipal facility.

Eventually, on October 22, after the Public Health department rejected these objections, Mogán Town Council acknowledged, in a separate letter addressed to the Ministry of Health, their responsibility in the commission of this serious sanitation infraction of the law.

Their primary objective was simply to reduce the amount of the penalty by 40%, down to €2,100. Mogán’s mayor, La Alcaldesa Onalia Bueno, ordering the payment of that amount on the same day, October 22.