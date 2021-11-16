Covid-19 Vaccine booster shots now available, without an appointment, to Canary Islands’ residents

The Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) is sending SMS invitations to residents vaccinated with Janssen informing them that they too should get a booster dose. Anyone vaccinated with Janssen at least three months ago, or more, will also be able to go with or without an appointment to these vaccination points to receive the booster dose. This group will be administered a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, as agreed in Spain’s National Health System Inter-territorial Council.

In fact anyone in the target population for the vaccine campaign, 12 years of age or older, who has not received a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, is also invited to attend these vaccination points; as is anyone yet to receive the second dose of their vaccine, provided that the established waiting periods between shots are observed.

The SCS Canary Islands Health Department pointed out that on Gran Canaria, several mass vaccination points are available, from which to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Points enabled on Gran Canaria

–Infecar: Monday to Sunday from 09:30 to 18:30.

–Expomeloneras: Monday to Sunday from 09:30 to 18:30.

–Juan Vega Mateos Pavilion (Gáldar): Monday to Friday from 09:30 to 13:30.

– Insular-Maternal-Infant University Hospital: Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 14:00.

– Dr. Negrín Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria : Monday to Friday from 11:00 to 14:30.

Appointment requests

You can also request an appointment by calling 012 (928 301 012 or 922 470 012), through the mobile app miCitaPrevia or on the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) website.

At the same time, and proactively, SCS vaccination teams are also calling some patient groups by telephone to receive these booster doses.

Preventive measures against COVID-19

The Canary Islands Government Ministry of Health insists on the need to continue maintaining preventive measures against COVID-19 in order to avoid coronavirus infections.

Mask use, good hand hygiene, social distancing and proper ventilation of rooms all significantly help in reducing the risk of coronavirus infections.

