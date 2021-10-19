Select Page

Posted by | Tue, October 19, 2021

Unprecedented drone rescue operation green lighted for dogs trapped in the lava on La Palma

The Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca) steering committee this week received a formal request for permission to rescue a group of dogs trapped in the exclusion zone by the eruption on La Palma, and after analysing the action plan they presented, has decided to authorise the attempted rescue of the animals using drones, sources from the regional government have reported this Tuesday.


Marine logistics cargo drones, that have been modified, will be used to try to rescue the dogs, following proposals detailed by the animal protection platform Leales.org, which has hired the services of the Galician company Aerocamaras, who have designed a pioneering catch-and-release net system, for use in cases of emergency, for animals weighing up to approximately 20 kilos. If rescue is not possible using this system, an attempt will be made to move some kind of shelter, food in greater quantity, among other possibilities.

Leales.org have pointed out that €60,000 worth of the latest technology has been transferred to La Palma, weighing more than two tons. There are three drones, one for the cargo transfer of materials or rescue of the dogs, another drone with a 30x camera to scan the area and verify the safety of the operation, and the third is a specific drone with a thermal camera to know which is the route where there is the lowest amount of heat, in addition to the study of the terrain.


