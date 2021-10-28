La Palma volcano SO2 emissions cause concern, as lava flows continue toward the west coast

During the night and early hours of Thursday morning, earthquakes greater than 3.5 magnitude at various depths have increased on La Palma, which increases the chances of an intensity VI earthquake (slightly damaging), according to the Department of Homeland Security (DSN) in its report issued this Thursday morning.

They also confirm that the new rupture of Cumbre Vieja volcano main cone is keeping the lava flowing to the west, feeding the already existing flows.

The Maritime Captaincy have established an exclusion perimeter from the south (Puerto Naos) to the north (Tazacorte) extending in parallel, at minimum of half a nautical mile from the coast.

With regard to air quality, the DSN reports that the eruptive process has increased measured values of sulfur dioxide (SO2) on the west side of the island, where the volcano could be emitting up to 9,000 tons of the gas per day, into the atmosphere.

Early on Thursday the weather forecasts continued to be favourable for airport operations to and from the island of La Palma.

The island experienced at least 53 new earthquakes last night, according to information from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), which said that the largest earthquake of those registered since midnight (local time) occurred at 5:05 a.m. in Fuencaliente, with a magnitude of 3.6 and an intensity estimated at III (weak).

A few hours earlier in Villa de Mazo, another movement of magnitude 3.5 was detected, with a greater intensity: IV or “widely observed” (felt inside buildings by many and only by very few on the outside; slight shaking or shaking of the building, room or bed; rattling of dishes, glassware, windows and doors and no damage).

All movements detected during the night (between 00:00 and 6:30) occurred at depths of between 10 and 14 kilometres below the surface.