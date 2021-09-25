Risk of La Palma volcano potentially collapsing spurs further precautionary evacuations

Most have gone to stay in the homes of family and friends, at least twelve have been transferred to a hotel in Fuencaliente and evacuations of ten people with functional diversity to the El Fuerte barracks (Breña Baja).

At around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, an increase in seismic signals was registered at levels that had not been reached even on the night of September 21-22, when the cone ruptured, main event leading to the Cumbre Vieja eruption. As more violent processes emerged than had been detected in recent days, it was initially decided to confine populations in areas near the volcano. “It was a solution consisting of being inside the house, with the windows closed and the doors closed and protected against possible breakage of the glass,” clarified Blanco.

But when this decision was made, it was found that two new mouths had appeared on the skirt of the volcano both emitting lava “of great speed and fluidity,” said Blanco. Given the possibility that they could be the start of an opening of a fracture that would join the two emission centres and destabilise part of the main cone, it was quickly decided that evacuations were the best course of action.

The director of the IGN in the Canary Islands illustrated the volcano’s two emission systems, so far, which are separated from each other by a small distance, and which are emitting a very similar, very fluid kind of lava, on top of the previously emitted layers. These emission centres release pressure as long as they do not produce fissures that destabilise the system, which can emit shockwaves like those produced this Friday.

“The dangers that the population would face if the volcanic cone were to collapse would be lava flows of high temperature and and high gas content, not very viscous, that can jump over topographic obstacles”; the ballistic fragments would also have a greater range and there would be dense ash fall. But of all these scenarios, the worst would be the collapse of the volcanic cone.

Technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Moncuerde, said that the confinement order was initially considered adequate because an increase in the intensity of the volcano had been detected, with an increase in the projection of pyroclasts of larger than usual size that can cause damage. “It is an interesting emergency and civil protection solution for cases like this,” he added. But just when the order had been issued for Tacande de Arriba, Tacande de Abajo and Tajuya, there was a huge increase in the intensity of the volcano ” and “the most logical thing” was evacuations after all.

Approximately 160 more people have had to leave their homes, while teams continue to monitor the movement of the volcano, in the interest of continued citizen safety. Within the next 24 hours the scientists expect to be able to have a clear review to know if this activity peak, reached around 3:20 pm has been reached again during the night, while making sure that local residents will not have to suffer the consequences of sudden increases in intensity of the volcano, Moncuerde told reporters.

Blanco also remarked that the eruption is a dynamic phenomenon and adaptation is necessary, with the safety of people as the primary objective. Therefore, it is recommended that residents keep themselves informed about Pevolca updates.