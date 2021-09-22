Gran Canaria’s Presa de las Niñas to Ayacata Mogán mountain road route reopens

This picturesque section of the road has been closed and cut off to traffic since January 7th this year, due to a large landslide, walls breaking as well as the unstable road conditions caused by storm #Filomena. Works began at a cost of €428,000 and were estimated to last about 3 months. From the administrative point of view and also from the technical point of view, the work was “intensive”.

This road is the only way to travel up to Tejeda from the municipality of Mogán and is also a very popular route for tourists.

Last January, storm Filomena caused a landslide of large rocks and damage to retaining walls along the GC-605, between Ayacata and the Las Niñas reservoir and recreation area, cutting them off for 9 months.

The vice president and councillor of Public Works, Infrastructures, Transport and Mobility for the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Miguel Ángel Pérez, announced this Wednesday that the works have been completed and that the road is now operational: “the inland roads and summits, given the Orographic and geological conditions on our island, show weaknesses such as the one that occurred in Ayacata after storm Filomena, but fortunately our technical and administrative teams have the highest qualifications to face these challenges.