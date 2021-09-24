La Palma flights are being disrupted this Friday due to volcanic ash cloud

The regional island airline, Binter, reported this Friday that the ash cloud has forced “the temporary cancellation of flights to the island from now on.” Canaryfly also halted operations to and from the island, as confirmed by airport authority AENA. This Friday, an Iberia flight from Madrid was also canceled, which was due to leave at 6:10 p.m. (Peninsular time), due to arrive on the island tonight. The decision to suspend flights, explained AENA, is for now a decision for each company to take, while the authorities have not yet decided to officially close Canarian airspace.

However, non-commercial flights can still land, say AENA. This Saturday, 47 commercial flights were planned, including an international flight, but it is to be expected that they will also be affected.

Binter, said in a statement, they were forced to make the decision due to “force majeure, since over recent hours the suspended ash has worsened considerably.” The halt to flights will continue until conditions improve and allow safe flying, they said. “At this time it is not possible to make a forecast of when flights to La Palma will be able to resume”.

For now, the rest of Binter’s flight schedule in the Archipelago continues as normal, though they warn that the island of La Gomera is also looking in danger of delays or cancellations.

The airline is following the evolution of the situation, in close contact with the aeronautical authorities, waiting for confirmation that all security conditions have been met so they can resume normal operations.

“Due to the exceptional and unprecedented situation that is occurring, Binter will report any news or change through its usual channels,” the statment concludes.