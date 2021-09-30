Select Page

Inter-island flights to La Palma resume after stoppage due to volcanic ash

Thu, September 30, 2021

The Canary Islands regional airlines Binter and CanaryFly resumed their operations with La Palma this Wednesday, which had been suspended since September 24 due to the high volume of ash from the volcanic eruption in Cumbre Vieja.


Binter announced the departure of their 1:00 p.m. flight from Tenerife North to La Palma, where it landed around 1:30 p.m., after confirming an improvement in the conditions that guarantee air safety.

The trade winds blowing this Wednesday on La Palma are pushing the ash and gases out to sea in a southwesterly direction.

Canaryfly clarified that their connections to and from La Palma will depend at all times on the evolution of the conditions on the ground. “Only if the weather forecasts are met and the wind continues to evolve in the way it has been doing today, will we be able to operate to La Palma island with continuity,” explained the company’s Operations department. If the situation with the ash cloud caused by the volcano allows it, the airline will resume its usual schedules and connections with the island of La Palma from this Thursday, September 30.


