Gran Canaria Level 1 and Fuerteventura Level 2 as Covid indicators continue to improve
The improving evolution of the coronavirus pandemic indices here on the islands has allowed Gran Canaria to drop from alert level 2, to level 1, and for Fuerteventura to drop to level 2, as approved today by the Canary Islands Government Council in their weekly meeting on the subject.
-
Lanzarote, La Graciosa, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro all stay at level 1 and Tenerife at level 2 despite some data that “is a little worrying regarding the traceability of cases, which is very low, below 50% of cases, and is a high risk,” explained the Deputy Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Olivera .
This change takes place at 00:00 this Friday, October 1 after the publication of the official traffic light assessment on the website of the Ministry of Health .
On Fuerteventura, the report includes that in the evaluation of September 23, the island presented an improvement in transmission indicators with a downward trend that has been maintained in the last 11 days. The 7-day and 14-day Accumulated Incidence rates have been decreasing, with an average percentage decrease in the 7-day AI rate compared to the 14-day rate of 20%, remaining at medium risk levels over the last 7 days.
The occupation of beds on the hospital ward in the last two weeks has varied from low to very low risk, staying at between 0 and 4 occupied conventional beds and between 0 and 1 occupied ICU beds (very low risk level). For all these reasons, moving the island to alert level 2 has been proposed, closely observing the evolution of the indicators in case there were any changes that would lead to a potential rise in level.