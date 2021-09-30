Gran Canaria Level 1 and Fuerteventura Level 2 as Covid indicators continue to improve

Lanzarote, La Graciosa, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro all stay at level 1 and Tenerife at level 2 despite some data that “is a little worrying regarding the traceability of cases, which is very low, below 50% of cases, and is a high risk,” explained the Deputy Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Olivera .

This change takes place at 00:00 this Friday, October 1 after the publication of the official traffic light assessment on the website of the Ministry of Health .

On Fuerteventura, the report includes that in the evaluation of September 23, the island presented an improvement in transmission indicators with a downward trend that has been maintained in the last 11 days. The 7-day and 14-day Accumulated Incidence rates have been decreasing, with an average percentage decrease in the 7-day AI rate compared to the 14-day rate of 20%, remaining at medium risk levels over the last 7 days.

The occupation of beds on the hospital ward in the last two weeks has varied from low to very low risk, staying at between 0 and 4 occupied conventional beds and between 0 and 1 occupied ICU beds (very low risk level). For all these reasons, moving the island to alert level 2 has been proposed, closely observing the evolution of the indicators in case there were any changes that would lead to a potential rise in level.