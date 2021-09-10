Gran Canaria Alert Level 2 – Here are the current basic Dos and Dont’s

Restrictions on entering and leaving the island.

No.

Restricted mobility at night.

No

Meetings of people from different households.

Maximum of 8 people.

Capacity :

The maximum capacity allowed in outdoor spaces is 75% of what is already licensed and 50% in indoor spaces.

Hospitality and restaurants – outdoor terraces.

Closing time 02:00, maximum of 8 people per table.

Hospitality and restaurants – indoors.

Closing time 02:00, with a maximum of 8 people per table.

Home delivery service

at all alert levels can be carried out until midnight.

Collective public transport (more than 9 seats).

50% of maximum capacity.

Any form of transport up to 9 seats, including the driver:

All the back seats can be used, as well as those next to the driver, when the back seats are already taken, except when the driver can be considered as a person at risk.

Cultural events (cinemas, concert halls).

55% of maximum capacity.

Nightlife establishments.

Open. Closing time 02:00. Karaoke is allowed, but with masks-on and the microphone must be sanitised between each use.

An interpersonal safety distance of at least 2 meters must be maintained between all participants, and between them and the public.

Dancing is not allowed and the dance floor must be sealed off or occupied with tables without exceeding the allowed capacity.

Saunas

Can only be used individually or by people living together simultaneously and must be cleaned and disinfected between successive uses.

Beaches.

50% of maximum capacity.

The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages,

individually or in groups, on public roads, parks or in outdoor recreation areas is not allowed.

Gran Canaria beaches

The local Town Councils establish the maximum capacity of each of the beaches, and maritime bathing areas, and may establish access limitations, in order to facilitate the maintenance of the minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters.

Likewise, they may also establish conditions and restrictions for access and gathering places, depending on the evolution of the health emergency situation. They must carry out effective control of capacity and access limitations to each beach.

Each Town Council will also determine, within the scope of their municipal term, beaches or maritime bathing areas at which a maximum capacity has been reached (taking into account especially the beaches or circumstances in which there could be a high influx of people with the danger of large gatherings or difficulty in maintaining the minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters).

Sports are allowed on the beach individually or in pairs and without physical contact

A distance of two meters must be respected between individual hammocks or groups of two hammocks, at all ends. The hammocks within a group may be at a closer distance, exclusively, among cohabitants. Cleaning and disinfection must be guaranteed between uses.

Every time a client uses one of the elements offered in the service (hammocks, umbrella or table), these must be disinfected with an antiseptic and disinfectant solution that respects the UNE-EN-ISO 14001 standard, and without it reaching the sand.

Users must disinfect their hands before using the hammocks.

Customers will be encouraged to use their own towels on the hammock.