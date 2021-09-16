Canary Islands’ nightlife opening times agreed as Tenerife joins Gran Canaria at Alert Level 2

The measure, in force until October 31, may then be extended depending on the results.

Alert levels

The Minister of the Presidency, Antonio Olivera, stressed that the “clear improvement” in the epidemiological situation has been consolidated, with the data stabilised at around 100 daily infections. Consequently, Tenerife, this Friday, moves down from Alert Level 3 to Level 2. Fuerteventura will continue at Level 3, Gran Canaria at Level 2 and the rest of the islands at the lowest level, Level 1.

Currently, the Canary Islands have the third lowest 14-day cumulative incidence in all of Spain, after Asturias and the Valencian Community.

Fuerteventura

On Fuerteventura, the data have worsened over recent days (mainly the incidence and percentage of positive tests), so they remain at Level 3 for now.

Their 7-day incidence is at high risk over the last four days and is the highest in the Archipelago, with an average value this last week of 78 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Puerto del Rosario is the only municipality in the Community with a 7-day AI rate showing very high risk having seen a total of 54 new cases this week.

The percentage of tourists among confirmed cases has remained fairly uniform across the islands.