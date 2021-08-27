The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 27-29 August 2021

The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET, predict light breezes from the south, sunny across Gran Canaria with blissful summer temperatures of up to 30º Celsius in the shade. Average daytime temperatures for the whole island are between 25-30ºC across the board. What a gorgeous way to enjoy the last weekend of August!

This weekend offers multiple options to explore and enjoy Gran Canaria at its finest. It will be gorgeous weather to visit Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, who are celebrating their festivities of the Virgen de la Cuevita; or perhaps a visit to La Aldea, celebrating their Patron’s Festivities, in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino. Perhaps the most important of all traditional festivities here on the island, the Fiestas del Pino, in honour of Our Lady of the Pines, patron of Gran Canaria, is about to commence in Teror.

The resident English-speaking community on the south of the island, led by the redoubtable Nicky Gordon, have organised a double-venue charity event to assist The Food Project, in Arguineguín, happening in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria and Playa del Inglés simultaneously this Friday.

There is competition fishing in the first International Open Deep Sea competition from Pasito Blanco, between Maspalomas and Arguineguín. The ITF beach tennis tournament will be played by the main beach in Playa del Ingles, just next to ANEXO II, as well as our museum of the month and regular Gran Canaria market this Saturday in Vecindario and not forgetting live music performances with multiple venues to choose from.