The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 27-29 August 2021
It’s the last weekend of August already and the end of the traditional holiday month, which will mean a slow down in the local tourist traffic to the enclaves of the south, as preparations are already underway for a new school season to start. Summer continues on Gran Canaria, with gorgeous sunny days predicted this weekend pretty much around the whole island, with a possibility of a little cloud cover in the capital and on the northern coast.
Upcoming bank holidays on Gran Canaria:
Monday, August 31 is a local bank holiday in Artenara, Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita.
The Canary Guide #WeekendTips AUGUST 27-29 2021º The Food Project, double venue fundraiserº FIESTAS DEL PINO 2021º BEACH TENNIS MASPALOMAS COSTA CANARIAº INTERNATIONAL OPEN DEEP SEA FISHING COMPETITIONº Artenara ‘s Virgen De La Cuevitaº VECINDARIO Farmer’s Marketº Casa de Colón. Cabildo de Gran Canaria – Museum of The Monthº LIVE Music: The 19th Hole Meloneras, Jaz Alice Music, Mulligan’s Gran Canaria … and moreYour weekend guide to what’s happening on Gran Canaria.
-
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET, predict light breezes from the south, sunny across Gran Canaria with blissful summer temperatures of up to 30º Celsius in the shade. Average daytime temperatures for the whole island are between 25-30ºC across the board. What a gorgeous way to enjoy the last weekend of August!
This weekend offers multiple options to explore and enjoy Gran Canaria at its finest. It will be gorgeous weather to visit Artenara, the highest altitude village on the island, who are celebrating their festivities of the Virgen de la Cuevita; or perhaps a visit to La Aldea, celebrating their Patron’s Festivities, in honour of San Nicolás de Tolentino. Perhaps the most important of all traditional festivities here on the island, the Fiestas del Pino, in honour of Our Lady of the Pines, patron of Gran Canaria, is about to commence in Teror.
The resident English-speaking community on the south of the island, led by the redoubtable Nicky Gordon, have organised a double-venue charity event to assist The Food Project, in Arguineguín, happening in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria and Playa del Inglés simultaneously this Friday.
There is competition fishing in the first International Open Deep Sea competition from Pasito Blanco, between Maspalomas and Arguineguín. The ITF beach tennis tournament will be played by the main beach in Playa del Ingles, just next to ANEXO II, as well as our museum of the month and regular Gran Canaria market this Saturday in Vecindario and not forgetting live music performances with multiple venues to choose from.
Friday 27 August, Playa del Ingles & Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Double Venue Charity Night for the Food Project
On Friday evening a double venue charity night is happening, both in Playa del Inglés and Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, to raise funds and awareness for The Food Project, food bank distribution point in Arguineguín. Live shows from 18:00 to 22:00.
If you are interested you can ask if there are still tickets (only €5) available from organiser Nicky Gordon
Payment Via Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/NicolaJanePenelope
PLEASE WRITE YOUR NAME, HOW MANY TICKETS ( 5€ each), PLAYA VENUE OR PUERTO RICO
You can also get your tickets directly from the venues
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS Maclennan’s Cocktail & Sports Bar in Jardin del Sol
Your Ticket Includes:
• host Greg Hollinshead
• Live performances: Johnny Amobi, Genene Hollenbach, The Gangsters DUO, Christopher Burke, Ladina Heatherson& Jimmy G Heatherson
• 1€ Shots
• Snack plate
• Bucket of Gold
PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA McCools Irish Bar Puerto Rico down by the main excursions harbour in Puerto Rico
Your Ticket Includes :
• Live shows: Chris Mooney, Steve Penny, Ska Band, Kelly Marlow, Shelly Harte Singer Entertainer, Kerry Purcell
• 1€ Shots
• Snack plate
• Bucket of Gold
28-29 August, Teror
Fiestas del Pino 2021 – Feria de Artesanía el Pino 2021
‘Fiestas del Pino’ in Honour of Nuestra Señora del Pino (Our Lady of the Pine), patron of the island of Gran Canaria starts this Friday 27 August in Teror, with the opening proclamation delivered this year by Spanish Minister for Health, Carolina Darias.
On Saturday and Sunday El Pino Crafts Fair 2021 with around 30 stalls with local and island artisans. The fair takes place on calle Real from Plaza and Boulevard. Opening hours on Saturday 09:00-20:00 and on Sunday 09:00-15:00.
As part of the International street art festival “En Pie” (on foot), a series of energetic street performances begin on Friday night, and on Sunday at 11:00 the Exhibition of Talking Statues by Universo GC in the main Plaza del Pino and surroundings
Read more about the Fiestas del Pino 2021 HERE!
28-29 August, Playa del Inglés
ITF Beach Tennis Maspalomas Costa Canaria
Playa del Inglés is busy again this weekend with a beach tennis tournament down beside the main tourist beach in the south. Two ITF Beachtennis World Tour BT10 tournaments are to be played just next to ANEXO II, as well as others.
Friday August 27: Mixed
Saturday 28 August: 1st ITF BT10 Doubles Tournament (Men and Women
Sunday August 29: 2nd ITF BT10 Doubles Tournament (Men and Women and SUB 14 Mixed
26-28 August, Pasito Blanco
The 1st Gran Canaria International Open Deep Sea Fishing competition
Busy days for the boaty’community down at Pasito Blanco, as Gran Canaria hosts the 1st International Gran Canaria Deep Sea Fishing Open from August 26 to 28, an event supported by the Gran Canaria Tourism board and organised by the Pasito Blanco Sports Port Yacht Club, located in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, on the south coast not far from Maspalomas.
The championship first International Open Gran Canaria might be a newly created event, but it has the endorsement of quality, and the experience of many years of fishing competitions held in Pasito Blanco, with three decades of competition history. The waters of Gran Canaria hide a rugged orography, the product of its volcanic formation, which makes it a paradise for deep-sea fishing.
This is a perfect weekend to visit beautiful Artenara, at 1500m+ the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria. They are celebrating their main annual summer festivities, the ‘Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita’, between 14-30 August. This is also the main weekend of celebrations.
Although COVID-19 still prevents large mass gatherings from taking place, with all other events needing a pre-reserved ticket to enter, there is always a special atmosphere during traditional fiestas, with church bells ringing and decoration throughout the town.
Monday, August 31 is also a local bank holiday in Artenara, Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita.
You can see the full program ( in Spanish ) HERE!
Saturday 28 August, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Agricultural Market in Vecindario offers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruits, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest products at your fingertips.
This market usually takes place in La Karpa but since July it has been moved to the town centre, on the main street to Plaza de Los Algodoneros, just next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias. From 08:30-13:30
This gorgeous building in the heart of Vegueta in the capital dates back more than five centuries. The Columbus House museum is all about the history of the Canary Islands and its connection to Europe’s discovery of America and it’s native civilisations, and includes information about Columbus and his voyages, nautical items, an extensive collection of Mesoamerican artifacts as well as paintings by famous local artists and collections, dating from the 16th to the 20th century. History right in the centre of the original old quarter of the capital city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
Until December 6, 2021, within the post-covid19 measures promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, a 50% discount is applied on entry, remaining as follows:
– From Monday to Saturday, the discounted prices are:
€ 2 – General
€ 1 – Reduced (over 65, students 18-23, …)
€0 – Under 18, people with functional diversity, unemployed
Remember that every Sunday entry is free!
Opening Hours :
Monday to Saturday 10:00-18:00
Sunday and public holidays 10:00-15:00
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
On Friday at 21:45 Hits 4 Life
On Saturday at 21:45 Chris Mooney
On Sunday at 21:45 Gary Lithgow
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England who has established herself as a favourite local star performer here on Gran Canaria. Fresh and fun.
Friday in Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 20:30
Saturday in Riders Plaza in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 21:00
Sunday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
Saturday in Riders Plaza in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 21:00
Sunday at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15