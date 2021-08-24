Near tragedy in Playa del Inglés pool as 7-year-old has to be evacuated by helicopter

The incident took place at 11:07 am on Tuesday, August 24, on Calle Gánigo, leading to Plaza Ansite, in the popular tourist resort town, in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, first reported by the 1-1-2 Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre (Cecoes), after having received an alert from the reception of a hotel informing them that a lifeguard had rescued a minor from the pool with facial trauma that could have occurred on the edge of the pool..

Healthcare personnel spent more than 30 minutes resuscitating the minor, who had entered cardiorespiratory arrest and had suffered a serious head wound. After eventually getting positive life signs they managed to revive him.

The minor was evacuated, in serious condition, in a medicalised helicopter from the Canary Islands Emergency Services (SUC ) to the Canarian Maternal and Children’s University Hospital.

The scene was attended by members of the Protección Civil, National Police, Local Police of San Bartolomé de Tirajana and the Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters and civil protection personnel together with police secured the area for the landing of the medicalised helicopter.