Contagion increases slowing on Canary Islands, here are the main coronavirus measures in force

The Canary Islands Ministry of Health confirmed 638 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 on Saturday. 15,316 cases are currently active, of which 94 have been admitted to the ICU and 469 remain hospitalised. In the 24 hours up to Friday evening four most deaths have been reported: three on Tenerife aged 88, 61 and 56, all with previous pathologies, and one on Gran Canaria aged 60. All four were under hospital supervision.

The 7-day Accumulated Incidence (AI) in the Canary Islands stands at 212.05 cases per 100,000 and at 14 days, 470.22 cases per 100,000 population.

Tenerife added 332 cases with 9,155 now epidemiologically active; Gran Canaria, 268 more, to total 5,752 still currently active. Lanzarote added 12 positives, with 185 active; Fuerteventura added 21 more than the previous day, and now has 484 active. La Palma added two new cases, making 79 now active; El Hierro added one new case, to total 11 active, while La Gomera, has two new cases, adding up to 26 currently active.

The data reported represents a decrease of 309 new positives compared to last Saturday, when there were 947 newly detected infections. Over the last seven days there has been a steady decline in the number of new cases reported daily.

1,883,870 diagnostic tests have been carried out on the Islands since the start of the pandemic, 8,372 of them on Friday.

The total accumulated cases in the Canary Islands stands at 84,688 detected since the very first detected case at the end of January 2020.

The Regional Ministry of Health have reiterated, to the Canarian Federation of Municipalities, the measures in force on each of the islands according to their alert level, communicating to all municipalities on the Canary Islands current regulations in force. There have been modifications incorporated into the restrictions due to orders from the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC) for the islands at Alert Levels 3 and 4.

The Ministry emphasised that continuing to comply with these measures is essential to contain the contagion curve of COVID-19. They have appealed, once again, to individual and collective responsibility to prevent coronavirus from continuing to spread throughout the Archipelago.

Currently, at Alert Level 1 is the island of El Hierro;

on Alert Level 2 are La Gomera, Lanzarote and La Graciosa;

At Alert Level 3 are La Palma and Fuerteventura,

and at Alert Level 4 are Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Main measures in force

According to current regulations, the groups of people, gathering both in public and private spaces, are limited to a maximum of

10 people at alert level 1;

6 at alert level 2,

and at 4 at alert levels 3 and 4.

Hotels, bars and restaurant establishments, on islands at alert level 1, have a capacity of 100% on outdoor terraces, up to 10 people per table; in interior spaces the capacity is set to 75% and 6 people per table, and consumption at the bar can be in a group of maximum 4 people. The total closure of the establishment is set at 02.00.

On alert level 2 islands, terraces have a capacity of 75% and a maximum of 6 people per table are allowed; indoors, the capacity may not exceed 50%, the maximum number of people per table will be 4, and consumption at the bar can be in groups of a maximum of 2 people. The complete closure of the establishment and the pick-up service on the premises stop before midnight.

At alert levels 3 and 4, outdoor terraces have a capacity of 75% and the number of diners at a table is a maximum of 6; Inside, they must not exceed 50% of the capacity and a maximum of 4 people can be seated at each table, and consumption at the bar can be in groups of 2 people. The complete closure of the establishment and the pick-up service on the premises must be before midnight.

Sports

Non-federated physical and sports activity in indoor areas of sports facilities and centers, at alert level 1 cannot exceed 75% capacity in any of the rooms and exercises will be carried out in groups of maximum 10 people, including the monitor; At alert level 2 the capacity will be 50% and the groups up to 6 people, at alert level 3 the capacity must not exceed 33% and groups can be a maximum of 4 people, while at alert level 4 the capacity is 55% maximum.

Children’s and sports urban furniture

The General Directorate of Public Health prohibits the use of children’s and sports urban furniture on islands that are at alert level 4, so municipalities must proceed to seal from public use.

Night leisure

Up to now, nightlife establishments, discos and karaoke at alert levels 2, 3 and 4 must remain closed, this includes bars in hotels.

Only those on islands at alert level 1 can open following these conditions: total closure before 02.00 hours; no dancing; 100% capacity outdoors with up to 10 people per table, and indoors the capacity can be a maximum of 50% and with 4 people per table.

Below are the modified measures as of August 1st: