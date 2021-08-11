602 new cases detected in last 24 hours, reversing the slowdown of the last few days

The islands have registered five new deaths, three on Tenerife and two on Gran Canaria, raising the total deaths accumulated since the start of the pandemic to 864.

586 people have received epidemiological discharges recorded over the last 24 hour period.

The current 7-day Accumulated Incidence (AI) stands at 177.53 cases per 100,000 population and the 14-day AI is at 422.94/1ook.

Tenerife added 233 cases, of which 9,045 are active after adding 324 discharges. Gran Canaria adds 301 new cases in 24 hours, with 5,895 currently active after adding 238 discharges.

Lanzarote adds 20 cases this Wednesday, with 170 still active after adding 13 discharged. Fuerteventura report 40 new cases with 392 active and no new recoveries.

La Palma adds seven new cases , 56 are still active after adding eight discharged.

El Hierro adds one case and La Gomera adds three discharges.