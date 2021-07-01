Vaccinated Brits will be able to travel to The Canary Islands and Spain by the end of July, report The Times.

The measure would facilitate travel to destinations included on the amber list, which is most European countries, as currently the British authorities require passengers to comply with a ten-day quarantine after re-entering the United Kingdom. Only territories on the green list – such as the Balearic Islands (Spain) , Madeira (Portugal) or Malta – are exempt from this isolation, while those arriving from destinations marked red – India or South American countries – must quarantine when returning to the Kingdom. United in a government designated hotel and and pay more than €1,000 expenses.

According to The Times, the new measure would only apply to UK residents with access to the National Health Service (NHS), but an agreement may soon be reached to extend it to all citizens of the Union European (EU) .

The rest of the Spanish territories, along with Greece, France, Portugal and other European destinations remain on the amber list. Other destinations such as Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Barbados and Grenada are also on the green list.

Due to an increase in infections in the United Kingdom, and the spread of the delta variant, Spain now requires the British to demonstrate that they are vaccinated with both doses or provide a negative PCR test upon arrival in Spanish territory. There has however been some confusion over whether they will also allow the quicker and cheaper Antigen test results.

Portugal have imposed a 14-day quarantine on all British, unless they can demonstrate that they have received their second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before traveling to that country, while Malta only admits UK citizens who have had a full schedule of the vaccine.