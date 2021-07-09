The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 9-11 July 2021
A lovely warm July weekend ahead on Gran Canaria with various summer festivities on, though with public events limited the sunshine spirit is strong but respectfully cautious. The weather is forecast to get a little hotter next week, with a changeable day predicted for Saturday, so enjoy the cool air while you can.
The most anticipated summer festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fishermen, will be celebrated in Arguineguín and La Isleta, in the capital, so there will be something of an extra special atmosphere there. Farmers markets and even some concerts are still planned around the island. And of course, there is a thing or two also happening this Sunday, some sort of football match, so expect a few of the more popular bars and pubs, particularly, in the south to be full to capacity. Remember your mask, keep your distance and follow the Level 2 rules and you should be fine to have a fantastic time on Gran Canaria this weekend.
9-25 July, Mogán
Fiestas del Carmen – Arguineguin and Puerto de Mogán
The south west celebrate their main summer festivities, the Fiestas del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fishermen, in Arguineguín 9-18 July and in Playa de Mogán 16-25 July, combining virtual content and public events.
All public events will be limited capacity and the virtual events can be followed on Radio Televisión Mogán and the official social networks profiles of the Town Council. This year, as in 2020, the program will not feature the main Romeria, pilgrimage-offering or the two maritime processions.
Anyone interested in attending evening or children’s public events must obtain tickets on the web platform www.agendamogan.es, although 25% of them will be reserved for anyone who prefers to request them in person at the El Mocán Cultural Centre box office.
Tickets are free.
9-10 July, Maspalomas
Canarias Jazz y Más
The 30th edition of the International Canarias Jazz & Más Festival between July 1 and 25 will tour the eight islands, with more than 50 concerts and more than 30 international, national and local musical projects, one of the most ambitious line-ups in its history and with the Government of the Canary Islands as the primary sponsor.
The festival completes the line-up with some emerging and leading classical, such as the pianist Fred Hersch, in a trio format; the marvellous voice of Liv Warfield; guitar virtuoso Julian Lage; and the carefreeness of a good number of bands that this year share the fringe events surrounding the main performances, called ‘y Mas’ (“& more”) that always offers a wide range of jazz related projects and performances, including soul or funk, and in which José James and a stylistic neo-soul-based wealth of hip hop and drum ‘n bass; a large group that gathers around the Brooklyn Funk Essentials; Latin rhythms edged with soul and funk from the Cubans Cimafunk; soul garage from The Buttshakers; and the always surprising Latin jazz fusions from Patax arranging well known songs by great artists, this time they arrive with a totally twisted Beatles’ repertoire.
- Friday, 9 July San Bartolomé de Tirajana – Maspalomas Lighthouse Esplanade – at 20:00 Chico Pinheiro Quartet and The Black Barbies Tickets : €2
- Saturday, 10 July ExpoMeloneras, Maspalomas, San Bartolomé de Tirajana – at 20:00 Cyrille Aimee Tickets : €16,20
- Saturday, 10 July San Bartolomé de Tirajana – Explanada del Faro de Maspalomas – at 21:30 Patax Tickets : €2
Saturday 10 July, Arucas
El Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market comprises of some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs and more directly benefitting the producer.
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy the rugged and beautiful northern coastline of Gran Canaria with absolutely gorgeous views.”
Saturday 10 July, Teror
Water Festival 2021
Teror is a gorgeous place to visit at any time of year, and at the moment the municipality is celebrating of one of its main public festivals with the arrival of summer, following it’s forced suspension last year due to the pandemic.
The Water Festival, the second most important local festival (after the famous ‘Fiestas del Pino’ (Patron Saint of Gran Canaria) The Festivals of The Pine), this year has a program of religious and popular events, which will be held over two days, on July 10 and 17, in spaces with controlled capacity, including the Teror Auditorium, the Plaza del Pino and the Plaza de Sintes. Tickets to attend any of the events, with limited capacity, must be requested through the entrees.es portal
Sunday 11 July, San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Maspalomas – San Fernando markets
Farmers’ Market
El Mercado Agrícola en San Fernando de Maspalomas, the biweekly farmers market is held in the San Fernando area, under a large esplanade near the Municipal Stadium, the Centre for the Third Age and the Municipal Offices of Maspalomas and popular cafe-bar Cafeteria Mercado Timanfaya. This very popular biweekly farmers market is held in the main car park next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices and runs from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Rastro, Second Hand Flea Market
The popular rastro, second hand market is from 08:00 to 14:00 every Sunday in the main car park of the Municipal Market of San Fernando. Here you will find the best of carboot, meets second hand, meets preloved treasures and bargains.
Live Music Performances
Gran Canaria Suena 9-31 July, INFECAR, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Gran Canaria Suena is a new cultural bet that offers a wide and diverse musical program, which will take place from July 9 to 31 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. An open-air auditorium created for the occasion, located in INFECAR, and equipped with all the security measures against Covid-19. A great production provided with all the comforts, with all the numbered seats and where the attending public can enjoy a large number of concerts of different musical styles. You can get your Tickets HERE!
9 July – Los Gofiones
10 July – Amistades Peligrosas + OBK (Oficial)
11 July – Hija de la Luna, a tribute to Mecano
On Friday at 20:30 in Papis’s Grill ( Playa del Ingles )
On Saturday at 18:15 in The Pub ( Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria )
On Sunday at 14:00 at Tipsy Hammock ( Playa del Ingles )
Find out more about this astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing to an international audience and live on air.
Friday – Nirvana Bar – Arguineguín, Ancora Centre
Saturday – Rockabella – Playa del Inglés
Friday – The Market, Puerto Rico
Mogan mall, Puerto Rico
Friday & Saturday: 21:30
The Pub & The Sunspot team up to present some of the finest live artists working on the south of Gran Canaria
Saturday from 16:00