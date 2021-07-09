The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 9-11 July 2021

A lovely warm July weekend ahead on Gran Canaria with various summer festivities on, though with public events limited the sunshine spirit is strong but respectfully cautious. The weather is forecast to get a little hotter next week, with a changeable day predicted for Saturday, so enjoy the cool air while you can.

The most anticipated summer festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of sailors and fishermen, will be celebrated in Arguineguín and La Isleta, in the capital, so there will be something of an extra special atmosphere there. Farmers markets and even some concerts are still planned around the island. And of course, there is a thing or two also happening this Sunday, some sort of football match, so expect a few of the more popular bars and pubs, particularly, in the south to be full to capacity. Remember your mask, keep your distance and follow the Level 2 rules and you should be fine to have a fantastic time on Gran Canaria this weekend.