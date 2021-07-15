Gran Canaria remains at COVID-19 Alert Level 2

The level updates came into effect from this Thursday afternoon after the weekly update of the Accumulated Incidence data (AI), published on the website of the Ministry of Health. The decision is based on the report issued by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) dated July 14.

The report indicates that between June 30 and July 13, 352 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, in the case of Fuerteventura, which represents an average of 25 new cases daily. The 7-day AI has been rising, going from high to very high risk on July 9. The risk indicators for the elderly population currently presents medium risk. There have been no deaths, no ICU admissions, and hospital occupancy due to COVID is at minimal risk. However, the situation associated with the outbreaks, their characteristics and their extension, together with the marked and rapid rise in the level of transmission, suggest that, in order to control transmission, the island must move to Alert Level 3.

On La Palma, between June 30 and July 13, 139 cases have been diagnosed, 10 during the first week of the fortnight and 129 in the last week, presenting an Accumulated Incidence rate at 7 days of 111.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, putting the island at a high risk level. The new case rate in the population aged 65 or over is currently low risk level, with 18.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while hospital occupancy, conventional beds and ICUs are also at minimal risk. The island is raised to Alert Level 2.

The rest of the islands remain at the levels established last week, but all of them are under epidemiological surveillance due to some important increases and newly detected outbreaks. Both on Tenerife and Gran Canaria, the report states that, although they remain at the same alert levels, the indicators suggest that in the short term it is not ruled out that the higher alert level may need to be established.