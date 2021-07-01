Canary Islands infections increasing, surge in cases on Tenerife is “worrying”

The Accumulated Incidence (AI) over 7 days in the Canary Islands, has risen to 64.48 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the AI ​​at 14 days is now at 118.61 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. To date, 1,212,060 PCR tests have been carried out on the islands, of which 63,004 were positive, representing 5.2% of all tests administered.

Based on figures announced on Wednesday afternoon, Tenerife have added 209 new infections, having accumulated 27,990 cases since last February, of which 2,429 are still epidemiologically active, 438 (+1) have died and 25,123 have recovered; while Gran Canaria has accumulated a total of 23,431 cases (+58), of which 445 are still active, 276 people have died and 22,710 have overcame the disease.

On Lanzarote, of a total 5,744 accumulated cases (+4), 62 are still epidemiologically active, 49 have died and 5,633 have received medical discharge; and on Fuerteventura 21 new infections bring the accumulated total to 2,598 cases, of which 141 are still active, 13 have died and 2,444 have recovered.

La Palma maintain their accumulated in 578 cases, with five active, seven deceased and 566 people who have recovered from the virus; El Hierro has accumulated 372, with no active cases, four deaths and 368 people having been discharged.

Finally, La Gomera has remained at 251 total infections, of which six cases are active, one death and 244 people who have overcome the coronavirus disease.

98 outbreaks in the last week

The Canary Islands have registered 98 new outbreaks this week, amounting to 539 new cases, of which 77 were on reported in Tenerife, twelve on Gran Canaria, seven on Fuerteventura and two on Lanzarote. 31 are identified as social outbreaks, 31 are in the family environment, 25 at the workplace, six in educational centres, four within socially vulnerable groups and one detected during sports activities.

In general, all the outbreaks include less than 10 cases, except six that exceed that figure: one within the workplace on Gran Canaria affecting 20 people, reported at a food industry company, another workplace outbreak in Fuerteventura includes 19 cases also at a company in the food industry, one work-related group in Tenerife with 14 positives detected at a restaurant, an outbreak in a social setting on Tenerife has affected 14 people, an educational institution on Tenerife has infected 14 and a work-related one on Gran Canaria was reported at a shop from which 11 associated cases have been detected.

In addition to the workplace incidents already mentioned above, there are three on Tenerife reported at construction companies and that include seven, six and six cases respectively; two other outbreaks on Tenerife have each caused six cases within catering establishments, one at a hotel on Lanzarote affecting six people and one on Tenerife with five positives detected at a food industry business.

Among the workplace outbreaks, six stand out, occurring in hotel and restaurant establishments, all of them on Tenerife, leading the Ministry of Health to emphasise that certain activities which are carried out in closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and in which the protection measures for drinking and eating are relaxed, are where there the greatest risk of catching COVID- 19 still remains.