Canary Islands activates Contingency Plans to deal with growing pressure on hospitals due to COVID-19 resurgence

The plan is aimed at emergency department care, the hospitalisation units and care for critical and surgical patients. Its activation implies the reorganisation of how hospital work is structured, human resources and prioritisation of treatments.

On Tenerife, the island with the highest number of active cases, with 5,399 this Tuesday, the Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria University Hospital have activated the Contingency Plan, due to pressure caused by the high number of patients requiring care. Their emergency department, “only in the last week has received an average of between 12 and 15 COVID patients a day, to which has also has been added the great number of admissions of patients with other pathologies, about 200 people a day.”

At this moment, four floors are dedicated just to the care and treatment of COVID patients and a fifth ward has already begun to be fitted out, in addition to half of one floor of the Hospital del Sur.

On Monday, the number of patients hospitalised for COVID-19 at La Candelaria Hospital was 153, with an average age of 57 years, where the youngest patient is 15 and the oldest is 100 years of age. It should be taken into account that cases like this and that of other elderly people distort averages in the data, which have dropped considerably compared to the previous waves of the pandemic. In ICU the average age is now 49.9 years old, the youngest being 21 years old and the oldest 82. There are also two minors who have been hospitalised in the pediatric ICU, aged 5 and 11 years old. Currently there are 42 ICU beds set up for these patients with the possibility of increasing that number.

The University Hospital monitors the data continuously and, given the possible increase in daily cases, are prepared to activate their Contingency Plan. At this time, there are 8 Covid patients in their ICU and 33 on the ward. The average age has dropped notably, in the ICU it is 52 years of age, with patients between 27 years old and 71 years old, and on the ward the average is 55 years old, the youngest is 19 and the oldest is 92 years old.

SCS hospitals in Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria’s Dr. Negrín University Hospital has also activated their Contingency Plan. The Emergency service attends to an average of 20 to 25 patients a day, while the the inpatient hospitalisation units have enabled a wing for COVID patients that has 35 beds, of which 21 are currently occupied. A second wing is being prepared in case it needs to be put into operation. However there are only three patients admitted to the critical area.

Finally, the Insular-Maternal-Infant University Hospital Complex, which has also activated the Contingency Plan, has three floors enabled for COVID patients and one of the modules of the Intensive Medicine Unit (UMI) is occupied. They are currently treating 34 patients for COVID, while at the UMI there are 7. Of the patients on the ward, one is a 4-year-old girl with previous pathologies.