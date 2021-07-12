Select Page

8,000 jabs in a day on Sunday as part of special event to drive vaccination in 40-59 year-olds

8,000 jabs in a day on Sunday as part of special event to drive vaccination in 40-59 year-olds



About 8,000 between the ages of 40 and 59 years old were vaccinated on Sunday, with the one-shot Jensen vaccine, as part of a special initiative which allowed people in this group just turn up without an appointment to receive the jab on Gran Canaria and Tenerife reports the Regional Ministry of Health this Monday.


In total 2,080,798 doses against covid-19 have already been administered throughout the archipelago since the population vaccination campaign began, among which 919,355 people have received the complete treatment, representing 46.89% of the target population over 12 years old in the Canary Islands, the Ministry highlights in their statement.

During the past week a total of 155,527 inoculation doses were administered, bringing the number  people who have received at least one dose to 1,261,459, that is, 64.33% of the target population.




A collective target population that has been increased by including those over 12 years old, who did not appear at first in the National Vaccination Strategy against covid-19, emphasised the Health Ministry.

215,178 individuals have now been included from the age group of 12 to 15 years, so that now the target population of the Canary Islands amounts to 1,960,774 people. Taking as reference the population over 16 years of age, 67.42% had been vaccinated, they add.


