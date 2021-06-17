The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 18-20 June 2021
Here are our highlight picks for this midsummer weekend run up to summer solstice. Extra magical days ahead to explore the island and our festive events between 18-20 June in Gran Canaria. Festivities here will continue through into next week and depending where you are from, a multitude of little celebrations will take place somewhere in between everyone’s beliefs and traditions.
On Gran Canaria, summer solstice is on Monday, 21 June and Thursday, the 24th, is the island’s main day for local celebrations, with a bank holiday in the municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, for Foundational Festivities, and also in Telde, Arucas and Valsequillo for in honour of San Juan Bautista. Some municipalities will have A “Night of San Juan festivities” with fireworks and bonfires on Wednesday night, 23 June.
Remember that on Friday 18 June, you can reserve free tickets for next week’s foundational festivities happening in Las Palmas online at LPACultura.com.
18-20 JUNE, Las Palmas
FISALDO 2021
The 21st edition of ‘FISALDO’, the outlet sales fair of opportunities, with more than 50 exhibitors from clothing, accessories, footwear and cosmetics to hardware and second-hand vehicles, among many other things on offer, promoted at the best market price. The fair is in association with the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR and will also incorporate two food trucks.
From Wednesday to Sunday 16-20 June at INFECAR, and open every day, from 9:30-20:30
Visitors can purchase tickets online at the website www.fisaldo.es, costing €1. Access will be free for people with disabilities, pensioners, under twelve years of age and the unemployed, in which case you must also purchase your ticket and prove said condition upon arrival at the venue. Get more information about the fair and the exhibitors HERE!
18-19 June, Las Palmas
Colour Summer Market
The second edition of ‘Colour Summer Market’ at the Real Club Nautico yacht club in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Friday and Saturday. The market is in the Solarium of the club and open on Friday 16:00 – 20:00 and on Saturday 11:00 – 20:00 and has 19 stalls, Chill out area, food and music. You can find some interesting proposals from the stores like Galaxymaker, Quetzalo, La Óptica Vintage, Astra Boutique, Up & Go, Amor Bijoux, Estrella Vintage, TGLO, Jennycrea, Tour Man, Bettyboomsma, MN Shop, Entrecajas, Urban Sweet On and Indiarte and enjoy music by DJs Kike Sundance and DJ Grace, the performances of the Trio Carlos Morales and La Quinta Marcha.
19-20 June, Arucas
Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria
This edition of the Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria takes place in the municipality of Arucas, famous for its rum, bananas and the town centre which has been declared of historical-artistic interest. Its main architectural piece is the Parish Church of San Juan Bautista, completely sculptured in dark Arucas stone by the master stonemasons of the area.
The regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name). Arucas is one of the host municipalities for these fairs, which also include venues in Telde, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Ingenio and Moya. With local produce from across the island. On Saturday and Sunday from 09:00-15:00 in Parque de Las Flores.
19-20 June, Las Palmas
Big Bang Vintage Market
Summer arrives with another edition of the Big Bang Vintage Market on Saturday and Sunday. The event for all lovers of music and culture of the 40s, 50s and 60s at the music venue, The Paper Club in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The Big Bang Vintage market features concerts, DJ sessions and a fantastic Market of fashion brands, decoration, vinyl records and is organised by La Brújula ocio y cultura and The Paper Club. The market and DJ sessions are free to explore and enjoy but you need to reserve a table for the concerts, €5 per person and it includes and small bear, caña. Check the program and reserve tickets HERE!
On Saturday 12:00-22:00 and on Sunday 12:00-18:00
19 June, Artenara
Artenara Trail 2021
It’s going to be a busy Saturday morning in beautiful Artenara, at 1500m+ the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria.
The “Artenara Trail” sporting event is one of the most special trail races in the Canary islands. Athletes will traverse two different distances, in this 12th edition, that will pass through the most emblematic areas of the mountain municipality of just over 1000 inhabitants. The race starts at 09:00, from the Artenara football field. The finish line is located at the main Plaza de Artenara, which also plays host to the awards ceremony at 14:30 closing the event.
18-20 June , Live music performances
- Johnny Amobi
On Friday at 21:30 at The PUB (CC Puerto Rico shopping center)
- Jaz Alice
On Friday at 20:00-22:30 at Papi’s grill (Playa del Inglés)
- Kelly Marlow Rock Show
On Friday at 21:00 in Nirvana ( CC Ancora Arguineguin ).
On Saturday at 21:00 in Rockabella ( Playa del Ingles )