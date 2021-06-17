The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 18-20 June 2021

Here are our highlight picks for this midsummer weekend run up to summer solstice. Extra magical days ahead to explore the island and our festive events between 18-20 June in Gran Canaria. Festivities here will continue through into next week and depending where you are from, a multitude of little celebrations will take place somewhere in between everyone’s beliefs and traditions.

On Gran Canaria, summer solstice is on Monday, 21 June and Thursday, the 24th, is the island’s main day for local celebrations, with a bank holiday in the municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, for Foundational Festivities, and also in Telde, Arucas and Valsequillo for in honour of San Juan Bautista. Some municipalities will have A “Night of San Juan festivities” with fireworks and bonfires on Wednesday night, 23 June.

Remember that on Friday 18 June, you can reserve free tickets for next week’s foundational festivities happening in Las Palmas online at LPACultura.com.