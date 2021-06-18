Manchester Airport joins airline in court action against UK traffic light decisions

Just a few weeks before the usual peak summer season, the months of July and August, when tourism sector businesses make most of their revenue and profits, the aviation industry is worried about losing yet another summer due to restrictions on travel because of the ongoing global pandemic, impeding mobility and blocking most holidaymakers, while the British Government maintains COVID-19 measures, which will, say travel bosses, translate into more job losses and financial stress.

The airline industry, as well as other sectors, has repeatedly criticised the government’s traffic light system for international destinations, pointing out that it is unpredictable and has no clear scientific basis. They add that some low-risk countries and islands should in fact be open for travel.

A UK government spokesman said he cannot comment on the legal proceedings. “We recognise that this is a challenging period for the sector as we seek to balance the timely reopening of international travel while safeguarding public health and protecting the deployment of the vaccine,” the government said in a statement.

Britain has allowed holidays again from May after months of lockdown, but discourages travel to popular tourist destinations such as Spain, France, Greece and the United States, classifying them as “amber” according to their traffic light system.

This means that UK travellers must be quarantined for 10 days upon return and undergo multiple tests for COVID-19, discouraging travel to those destinations. Only a handful of places are classified as green and none in the European Union, after Portugal was eliminated at short notice in early June.

The court documents filed argue that the British government should clearly explain how it makes decisions on the categorisation of countries, given the “dramatic” impact these decisions have on the aviation industry. They say that Boris Johnson’s Government is not basing these decisions on scientific criteria.

“The current opaque way decisions are made is undermining consumer confidence in booking summer vacations and making it impossible for airports, airlines and other travel companies to plan for the recovery of international travel,” the companies said in a statement to Reuters.

The airline industry was counting on the British market to be one of the pioneers in the resumption of travel, as the country has one of the most effective and rapid campaigns resulting in one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.