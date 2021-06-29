Large sums of money from local businessmen and a would-be mayor accused of paying for votes with €50 notes

On the first day of the long awaited trial, June 23, Francisco (Paco) González, former mayor of Mogán between 2003 and 2015, was summoned to testify at the Ciudad de Justicia in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, before investigating judge Francisco Javier Ramírez de Verger.

In his statement González confirmed and ratified his complaint to the Guardia Civil from 2015, when he accused CIUCA of buying votes, and made much of the disproportionate increase in voting by mail during those elections, which rose exponentially from 191 citizens in the 2011 elections to 558 in the 2015 elections and then to 1,494 registered four years later. Those numbers would represent the fastest growing postal votes percentage increases in all Europe, not to mention being an unusually high number for such a small municipality.

González told the judge last week that he had new recordings of CIUCA sympathisers confirming the buying and selling of votes, as well as evidence that could implicate other councillors from the governing group.

On the morning of this Monday, the 28th June, he and complainants accusing CIUCA of the purchase of votes in Mogán presented new recordings to the Maspalomas courts that may clarify some of the facts that are being investigated.

The investigation against the current serving mayor of Mogán, Onalia Bueno, and other councillors of the so-called Ciudadanos por el Cambio (CIUCA) party has not been limited to simply vote-buying and fraudulent processing of votes in the municipal elections of 2015 and 2019, but also extends to actions carried out by the accused once they came to power, presumably, benefiting people related to their cause or other collaborators.

Investigating judge, Francisco Javier Ramírez de Verger, this Monday showed interest in the salary increases approved by the governing political party over the previous term. On this third day of given statements and testimony, scheduled to last until July 12, the magistrate urged one of the witnesses, Mogán town councillor Isabel Santiago, of Nueva Canarias (NC), to give “the names and surnames”of people who would have been awarded an increase in their remuneration, by the organisation, through what was known as the “specific supplement”.

Santiago denounced the mayor for having increased the bonuses to relatives of municipal government councillors. Among the names given was included the mayor’s cousin, identified with the initials FJB, who themselves also appeared before the judge this Monday and who has acknowledged that this specific increased in payments occurred twice over recent years, the most recent being in February 2019.

The NC councillor explained that the municipal governing group had maintained these salary increases for years despite the fact that there were court decisions that had annulled them because they were not justified. Santiago also affirmed that labor benefits not only were extended to family members of councillors, but also to members of the CIUCA electoral boards serving during the 2011 and 2015 elections.

Another of the witnesses appearing before the judge, JAR, an official of the Mogán Town Council, ratified the statement he gave before the Guardia Civil judicial police team. His testimony is one of the pillars on which the investigation is based, confirming that the president of Aguas de Arguineguín, Luis Oller, is indeed one of the businessmen who contributed funds to CIUCA to pay for the vote-buying campaign.

JAR explained that during the weeks prior to the 2015 municipal elections, between the months of April and May, he travelled with his vehicle to different places with one of those under investigation in the case, Salvador Álvarez, who was in the confidence of Onalia Bueno and coordinator of various government areas for the southern town hall, on “three or four occasions”. Proof provided the Civil Guard of alleged financing from businessman Luis Oller, was provided on Friday in the form of a photocopy of a bank cheque for €2,000 dated 22 May 2015, two days prior to election day. Another witness, DA, declared on Friday that Álvarez had asked him for that amount of money in cash because he needed it “urgently” for the elections and that, in exchange for the loan, he had a cheque on deposit to ensure repayment of the cash.

This is the version of events supported on Monday by JAR’s statements, maintaining that Salvador Álvarez transmitted to him that the purpose of the meeting was to obtain funds for the elections, and that he had seen the cheque (although not its content or the name of the bank or the amount) as well as a wad of bills that Onalia Bueno’s collaborator was carrying after that visit.

The last of the witnesses to appear on Monday in room 15 of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Ciudad de Justicia (where the hearings are being held due to the capacity required for the number of lawyers involved and security measures against COVID-19) was identified with the initials JB, an English national, who has previously said that he was not going to vote in the 2015 elections, although he has subsequently been more hesitant in relaying his testimony. In his original statement to the Guardia Civil, he said that he had requested to vote by mail, and that the envelope had arrived at his home, which he gave, unopened, to an intermediary, and that at that time he did not even know which political party he was voting for, but he did know who the person was indicated in his ballot.

Postal votes are at the centre of the suspicions being investigated. Not only because of the sizeable increase in the number of postal votes in the municipality (sharply rising from 191 voters in the 2011 elections to 558 in the 2015 elections and then the 1,494 registered four years later), but also because of the account from one key witness in this case, Ramón Trujillo, known locally as El Perraya, who in his original complaint detailed the organisation’s modus operandi alleging that in exchange for €50 a time, the support of local residents was secured by voting in this way.

The order authorising and justifying the searches for new evidence already warns of the seriousness of the crimes being investigated (in addition to the electoral one, against the public administration – bribery, prevarication and embezzlement of public funds) and of the existence of a solid framework revealed in the investigations carried out by the team from the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police force, describing, in the words of the investigating magistrate, Francisco Javier Ramírez de Verger, evidence of “objective, accessible and verifiable details that seriously suggest” participation in the crimes alleged to have been committed by the mayor and two other councillors under investigation, along with at least eight others.

Witnesses statements point to La Alcaldesa, Onalia Bueno, as leader of the organisation who, in exchange for cash payments or promises of housing or public employment, allegedly managed to secure votes in favour of CIUCA’s candidacy. The current mayor emerges as a distrustful person who controlled even the smallest details of the plot. Ramón Trujillo, holds the dual status of being both complainant and under investigation, having repented and confessed to his participation in the alleged upset in the 2015 elections. CIUCA managed to dismount the Popular Party (PP) from power, to which Bueno had belonged until 2007, when she was expelled after what is known as The Gondola case broke, investigating a raft of alleged corruptions in the town hall. Trujillo, a few months ago claimed to have received an offer, from a Mogán councillor, to recant his original testimony in exchange for public employment and a cash payment of €3,000, to deny the alleged plot to purchase votes.

The beginning of the story takes place in Bar Arguineguín, in the popular fishing-cm-tourist town of the same name, some time before the 2015 elections. According to Trujillo, Bueno had contacted him by phone and summoned him to the bar . Also present at the meeting were two others in the mayor’s confidence: Mencey Navarro, current councillor for Urban Planning, and Salvador Álvarez, a municipal official who during the CIUCA mandates has become a key figure in the local town council, assuming coordination functions within the different townhall departments. In a “brief conversation”, the councillor allegedly asked Trujillo, who at that time had been unemployed for two months, for his collaboration to get votes from “poor and needy people in the town.” After the elections, Trujillo obtained a job with the Mogán Town Council, says the order from the investigating judge.

In his statement to the Civil Guard, Trujillo, CIUCA’s attorney in the 2015 elections, admitted that he had been able to gather some 70 precarious voters to cast their vote for this political party, offering them €50 each in exchange, and revealed the mechanics of vote purchasing execution.

Trujillo said that he was in charge of accompanying the voters to the party headquarters and that, in order to move around the municipality and carry out the work that had been entrusted to him, Bueno bought him a motorcycle. He points to Salvador Álvarez as the person who gave him €2,500 in cash to acquire it. Trujillo recounted in his appearances two phases for obtaining votes by mail. In the first, voters were taken to the CIUCA HQ, located on Calle Miguel Marrero Rodríguez in Arguineguín, and waited for their application to be completed and later took the papers to the Post Office or handed over their DNI (ID) to be photocopied and then returned that same day or the next day to complete the same procedure. The complainant maintains that there were Bueno, another two of those being investigated -Salvador Álvarez and Tania Alonso- and a fourth person who was in charge of filling in the necessary documentation “by hand” so that the neighbours could go to the Post Office to request the ballots. In some cases, and fearing that “another political party would catch them,” a collaborator also accompanied them to the office.

In the second phase, voters received envelopes, filled with ballots„ at their homes and had to go back to the CIUCA headquarters to deliver them. “It was an inexcusable condition that the envelope not be opened, if it was opened, the agreed amount of money would not be paid,” reads the order of the investigating judge, alluding to statements made by Trujillo. It was at the party’s premises where those being paid for assisting allegedly received the money promised, either from the current mayor or Salvador Álvarez. According to Trujillo, Bueno kept €20 and €50 bills in a bag “that looked like an accordion”.

Trujillo has confessed to having given €50 notes to some of the voters, although this was not usual, because the alleged leader of this organisation “did not trust” him and feared that he might keep the money. However, some residents “did not want to receive it directly from Onalia,” so in those cases the she ended up yielding and handing it over to Trujillo, but not before putting up “resistance.” he says he had “a handwritten list” with the identities of all of them and their phones. When they delivered the envelope and got paid, he would “cross them off the list” and write “OK” next to it. Subsequently, “they introduced CIUCA’s candidacy in envelopes, filled in the yellow mail forms and when they collected a pile they took them to post offices”, always outside the municipality, say investigators, who say they have documentation proving that current Deputy Mayor Mencey Navarro received sealed voter envelopes in both the 2015 and 2019 municipal elections.

The case continues this afternoon, with more witnesses expected to give testimony over the next couple of weeks, before the accused themselves take the stand to explain their version of events.