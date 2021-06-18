Gran Canaria nightlife can reopen till 2am, along with all other islands at Alert Level 1

“Taking into account that more than half of the nightlife is in the tourist areas, they will not be able to open because there is no tourism, and then only large venues will be able to open. I think it barely reaches 20% because many are not going to support it at the moment. However we are happy because it is a step forward, and to see if next week we will take others” said Antonio Márquez, vice president of the Association of Bars, Cafes, Restaurants and Nightlife of Las Palmas..

Nightlife establishments, such as discotheques, cocktail bars with and without live performances and karaoke, on islands at alert level 1 – currently Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro – must comply with the limitations capacity (50%) and maximum occupancy established and adequate ventilation, both indoors and outdoors, as well as keeping a register of clients to ensure traceability in the event of a possible outbreak during the following 30 days.

The maximum occupancy per table is ten people outdoors and four indoors. The consumption of food and beverages must happen at the table, with the clients seated, a safety distance of two meters and the correct use of the mask, except obviously when consuming food or beverages. Dancing is still not allowed, so dance floors are to be sealed or, where appropriate, may be occupied by tables without exceeding the allowed capacity. Inside spaces must have forced ventilation, in order to obtain an adequate renewal of the air.

Nearly 1 million Canary Islanders have had at least one dose of vaccine

More than half a million Canary Islanders have received their full immunisation doses against the coronavirus, which is three out of every ten people in the target population. Specifically, 558,904 people have received the complete vaccine regimen against the virus, while another 413,326 have received their first dose. In total, in the Archipelago there are already 972,230 people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, that is, 51.9% of the total target population of nearly 1.9 million.

The vaccination campaign is currently focused on completing vaccination first doses for people between 40 and 49 years of age, and is starting the campaign for the age group between 30 and 39 years, inoculating second doses in essential personnel, those over 50 to 65 years and have completed the vaccination schedule for those over 66.

The vaccination schedule is being managed as per target population groups and by the availability of vaccine destined for each age group according to the National Vaccination Strategy against Covid-19. Vaccination teams in each basic health zone are advancing with each population group as the previous one ends, prioritising the maximum coverage of each age group, without the vaccination process being paralysed or delayed on any island.

Spokesman for the Government of the Canary Islands, Julio Pérez, said on Thursday that a report prepared by the Ministry of Health to find causes for the persistence of a higher incidence of the virus on Tenerife, appears to indicate that youth could be a driver behind the figures, as well as population dispersion, describing the current numbers as “worrying”. However, Perez does not think that the opening of nightlife, where most of the attendees are young, needs to be rethought. “We do not consider it to be an additional danger,” said the spokesman, who, however, admitted that the relaxation of measures always “causes some concern” among members of the Government. He recalled, however, that nearly all of the islands have continued their downward trend in cases. For example, Gran Canaria added just 28 new cases yesterday, recovering its decreasing trend. Specifically, this week Gran Canaria has added a total of 193 new cases, which is 8% less than the previous week.