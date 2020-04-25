World Health Authority report says we are unlikely to have “Immunity passports” any time soon

It is time to start facing facts. There is no test that can yet prove your immunity to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Any talk of restarting tourism, or for that matter a return to how life was before the outbreak, using so-called “immunity passports”, should be seen as little more than wishful thinking at this stage. We will get there, but we should be clear, unless there is a major breakthrough, that can be verified and replicated in record time, the “new normal” is something we are going to have to adapt to and is as of yet an unwritten page in our history. When we first started releasing information on the Coronavirus threat we were attacked from many quarters, painting us as “alarmist” or “scaremongering”, however our data analysis has so far proven to be more than accurate. In fact we have been perhaps a little too conservative. Now that everyone is a little more up to speed, we thought we would explore just some of our findings, backed up by the latest news from the World Health Authority. We hope you will forgive the brutal nature of what we have to say. What does any of this mean for the future of tourism and The Canary Islands? No-one yet knows, but it is plain to see that there will almost certainly be no restart of tourism this summer, and it is very likely that any relaxation of travel restrictions will need to be very closely monitored and controlled, as each visitor brings with them the potential to start a second wave of infection to, as far as we know, our largely uninfected population. Canary Islands ministers have already announced that visitor numbers this year will have dropped by the end of 2020 from the expected 16 million holiday makers to less than 3 million, most of whom already visited us in the first quarter of this year. Welcome to the “New Normal”.

Many people, governments and other institutions around the world have spoken in recent weeks about the possible development of “Immunity Passports” as a way to try and certify whether or not individuals might be able to travel and resume “normal” activities again, having had the COVID-19 virus and developed immunity to getting it again. The simple fact, say the World Health Authority (WHO), is that there is no reliable test anywhere yet that can categorically prove that once you have had the virus, you will not catch it again.

As Spain, and The Canary Islands, enter their 7th week of enforced “lockdown” and social distancing measures it is becoming ever more clear that there is little likelihood of any return to “normality” any time soon, or even before the end of 2020. Our most pressing issue right now is how we can protect ourselves and each other from second wave and third wave outbreaks, how we can manage that probability and continue to help our healthcare systems from being over run in the face of the persistent likelihood that this will not be under control for many months to come, perhaps even years.

In a report, released this morning, the WHO have categorically stated that, despite the many efforts continuing around the world to develop a so-called “antibody test” to prove one way or another whether a person has had the virus and developed immunity, no such reliable test currently exists to indicate whether a person can still catch COVID-19 having already had it or whether or not they might be a carrier still able to infect others.

Regardless of the protestations of The Canary Islands Regional Government, coronavirus is here and with us to stay for the foreseeable future. The Canary Islands have tried to argue in recent days that they need to start relaxing movement restrictions early so as to save the tourism industry, however Spain has firmly resisted saying that all Spanish territories will remain under the same guidance, with economic activities suspended and almost total restrictions on travel, until there is clear evidence that the population can be brought out of “lockdown” together and with a reasonable degree of safety.

Though many will throw their hands up in despair at this difficult news, the simple truth is that despite being one of the regions in Spain with the lowest rates of infection, in the main due to everyone’s diligence in observing the restrictions and complying with government advice quickly, the Autonomous Community of The Canary Islands will suffer some of the harshest effects of the global downturn, due to estimates of more than 35% of GDP having already been wiped off the books for this year, with a more than 80% drop in revenues in the tourism industry, and already a forecasted loss of more than a quarter of a million jobs, accounting for well over 12% of the population likely to be out of work, added to the already highest unemployment rate in Europe, meaning likely more than half of our population could cease to have any form of income whatsoever, until the economy can start to recover. And simply put, that is unlikely happen any time soon.

What’s more, due to our comparative success in stopping the virus from ravaging our communities, we are largely thought to be an uninfected population. Which means we are still most susceptible to becoming infected by those with the virus at some point in the future. Though there is some possibility that many have already had the virus, we simply do not know. As the WHO have starkly said this morning, even if we have already had it, we currently have no way of knowing if we can get it again, nor who might still be infectious even if they have presented no symptoms whatsoever.

This is difficult news. Many will angrily respond to the ideas expressed here. There is absolutely no intention to sensationalise the situation. Those that speak of these things without clear knowledge are of no use whatsoever to any of us. The only way we are going to come through any of this with some semblance of our humanity is by calmly learning to adapt to what is still an evolving situation, helping those we can, protecting what is left, working together and developing a real sense of what is going to be most important to each of us moving forward. With much luck, perseverance and hard work we will rise above all these things as the “new normal” begins to emerge. But for now we must relax any insistence on attempts to too quickly return to how things were before. That time is behind us for the moment, we have a long road ahead.