Select Page

– 1730 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

Posted by | Apr 6, 2020 | , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | 0 |

– 1730 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

 

 

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 1646*
Latest Daily Total (TBC) – 1730**

Recovered – Total 192
– Deceased – 88

1450 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 1080

  • Gran Canaria – 411

  • La Palma – 66

  • Lanzarote – 58

  • Fuerteventura – 23

  • La Gomera – 7

  • El Hierro – 1

  • La Graciosa – 0

*Total from 8pm previous night, confirmed 12 noon following day

** Latest total (TBC)

Advertise your business to English Speakers on Gran Canaria

 We have a range of exciting advertising opportunities starting from as little as 2€ a day online, having been in print for ten years we are now moving towards English language video and television, and with a regular audience reach of more than 50,000 people every week, 15-20,000 individuals come to our website every month 2-3 times a month.

Contact us by email on Publicidad@TheCanary.TV for more information

Contact Us

Rate:

About The Author

The Canary

Related Posts

June 8: Gran Canaria Guinness World Record beach clean attempt with Oceans4Life

June 8: Gran Canaria Guinness World Record beach clean attempt with Oceans4Life

28th May 2019

The Canary Guide to New Year’s Eve on Gran Canaria 2020

The Canary Guide to New Year’s Eve on Gran Canaria 2020

31st December 2019

Gran Canaria Fires: Spanish Minister joins press conference, protecting life is priority

Gran Canaria Fires: Spanish Minister joins press conference, protecting life is priority

19th August 2019

World´s first self-erecting marine wind turbine arrives in Jínamar, in view of the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

World´s first self-erecting marine wind turbine arrives in Jínamar, in view of the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

25th June 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *