– 1730 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map
Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 1646*
Latest Daily Total (TBC) – 1730**
Recovered – Total 192
– Deceased – 88
1450 – Active Cases being treated:
The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals
-
Tenerife – 1080
-
Gran Canaria – 411
-
La Palma – 66
-
Lanzarote – 58
-
Fuerteventura – 23
-
La Gomera – 7
-
El Hierro – 1
-
La Graciosa – 0
*Total from 8pm previous night, confirmed 12 noon following day
