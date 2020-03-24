Select Page

– 557 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

– 557 – On Canary Islands Confirmed Corona Virus Cases 2020 Map

 

 

Accumulated Confirmed Infections – Total 557
Recovered – Total 8
– Deceased – 16

533 – Active Cases being treated:

The Canary Islands Accumulated Totals

  • Tenerife – 293

  • Gran Canaria – 158

  • La Palma – 24

    Fuerteventura – 18

    Lanzarote – 13

  • La Gomera – 3

  • El Hierro – 3

  • La Graciosa – 0

