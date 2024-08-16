Jump to #WeekendTips
It’s going to be a gorgeous – not very surprisingly – hot August weekend again on Gran Canaria. There is a great selection of events and festivities to revel in from patron saints’ fiestas to Artisan crafts fairs, concerts and music festivals and traditional happenings.
Upcoming events:
25 August – 22 September • Fiestas del Pino 2024 in Teror (Patron Saint of Gran Canaria)
30 August • Vará del Pescao – Arinaga, Agũimes
31 August -29 September • Patron Saint Festivities Vega de San Mateo
1 September • Mango and Summer Avocado Fair – Playa de Mogán
26-28 September • Mesa y López Market, LPA
28-29 September • Animundo – Pet Fair – INFECAR
28-29 September • XI Festival Costa Norte – Moya
10-13 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival – LPA
11-13 October • The Long Walk Gran Canaria 2024
4-10 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
8 February – 16 March 2025 • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
18-30 March 2025 • Maspalomas International Carnival
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 16 August • Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
Local bank holiday in Santa María de Guía: Festividad de San Roque.
Local bank holiday in Valsequillo: Festividad de San Roque
Saturday 24 August • Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de San Bartolomé, the co-patron saint of the municipality
Monday 26 August • Local bank holiday in Artenara: Day after the Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita Agaete
Monday 9 September •Bank Holiday on Gran Canaria: The Day after the feast of the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria Our Lady of the Pine, Nuestra Señora del Pino.
(moved because Feast Day falls on a Sunday this year)
Tuesday 10 September •Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Festividad del Santo Patrono San Nicolás de Tolentino
Wednesday 11 September • Local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás: Día del Charco
Saturday 14 September • Local bank holiday in Telde: Festividad del Santísimo Cristo de Telde
Monday 16 September • Local Bank holiday in Tejeda: Festividad de la Virgen del Socorro
Saturday 21 September • Local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo: Festividad en honor al Apóstol San Mateo.
A hot August summer weekend is ahead with high temperatures.
High temperature advisories
🔴 Red between 16-20 August
-San Bartolomé de Tirajana
-Santa Lucía de Tirajana
-Tejeda
🟠 Orange between 17-20 August
-Artenara
-Mogán
-Vega de San Mateo
🟡 Yellow notice between 17-20 August
-Agüimes
-Santa Brígida
The UV Index is classified as extreme which means there is high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.
Stay hydrated, stay safe, stay in the shade! Look after yourselves, and each other.
TUNTE | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES "SAN BARTOLOMÉ" | 15-25 AUGUST
The Patron Saint festivities of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana are celebrated between 15-25 August 2024 in Tunte.
Tunte dresses up to celebrate with activities for all tastes and ages. From sports tournaments and baking contests to the traditional Romería with its Verbena del Romero. Don’t miss the Medianías del Timple concert, the Gran Bajada del Carbonero, and the Day of San Bartolomé with its solemn Eucharist and procession. Come and enjoy and keep traditions alive!
THIS WEEKEND:
Friday 16 August:
19:30 Dessert competition at the Plaza
20:30 cart race from the cemetery going down via El Risco
Saturday 17 August:
20:00 The 2nd Romería in honour of San Bartolomé, pilgrimage offering
23:00 Festive party
Sunday 18 August:
20:30 “Medianias del Timple” concert
(Timple is a traditional five-string plucked string instrument of the Canary Island)
Still to come…
Thursday 22 August
18:00 Foam Party
21:00 Traditional Football competition singles vs married
Friday 23 August:
18:00 ‘Bajada del Carbonero’ from Plaza del Carbonero to Plaza de Santiago de Tunte
22:00 Festive party enlivened by Estrella Latina, Start Music orchestra and DJ
Saturday 24 August: Feast Day of San Bartolomé
05:00 Diana Floreada procession through the streets with BAnda de Agaete
12:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
13:30 Traditional ‘Sancocho’ at the plaza
15:00 Lluvias de Agosto’ festive party with Armonía Show
22:30 Festive party at the Plaza with music
Sunday 25 August:
20:30 Performance by the Canarian singer Pedro Manuel Afonso
FARO DE MASPALOMAS | GRAN CANARIA ARTISANS' CRAFT FAIR | 9-18 AUGUST
Last Days to enjoy the 17th Gran Canaria Artisans’ Craft Fair “summer south” Faro de Maspalomas, Feria de Artesanía de Gran Canaria.
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, sets itself once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Faro de Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Open every day from 17:00 to 23:00, and is the perfect opportunity to support and to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
-Live artisan craft exhibition every day
MASPALOMAS - VIVE FEST | 16-18 AUGUST **TICKET
Four days of festivals in Maspalomas between 15-18 August. Thursday saw the “Al Sol XXL” event taking place and the weekend will bring three more days of music and party.
Friday 16 August: Inolvidable Fm Fest
From 18:00 at Campo 1 Maspalomas (next to Parque Sur)
Tickets from €10 + fee
The best music from a generation that wants to enjoy the best hits! With the official DJs of Inolvidable FM Juan Carlos Santome and Jaime Falcon, along with the tribute to EL CANTO DEL LOCO by LA SUERTE DE MI VIDA, the show by THE DUKES BAND with their tribute to ABBA & QUEEN, and the tribute to MICHAEL JACKSON by the international GUS JACKSON
Saturday 17 August: BRESH- festival
From 18:00 at Campo 1 Maspalomas
Tickets from €45 + fee
Only 18 years+
Are you ready to experience the most beautiful party in the world? Bresh is back in Maspalomas for its 5th edition!
Get ready to dance to the best reggaeton, pop, dancehall, rock, electro and disco music. A unique night full of sugar, flowers, and lots of colours. Imagine a party that stimulates your five senses to the max.
Sunday 18 August: Sunday Fest + Vive Market
From 16:00 at Campo 1 Maspalomas
All Public, few ticket options
An afternoon party in Maspalomas for the 4th time! And also with the 2nd edition of the Vive Market . An event for all audiences with activities to enjoy an incredible afternoon. With performances by ASERES, PEDRO AFONSO and much more.
Market opening hours 16:00-21:00 and concerts 18:00-00:00
TICKETS are available www.MasTaquilla.com
ARTENARA | PATRONS SAINT FESTIVITIES "VIRGEN DE LA CUEVITA" | 3-26 AUGUST
The beautiful mountain village of Artenara, at 1500m+ the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria, are celebrating their ‘Feast of the Virgen de la Cuevita’ between 3-26 August 2024.
The Virgen de la Cuevita is the patron saint of folkloric groups and cyclists on Gran Canaria.
Highlights:
Saturday 17 August:
13:00 The arrival of the 59th subida Cicloturista, a cycling event to Artenara, followed by a flower offering to their patroness at the temple atrium.
at 19:30 Eucharist, followed by a procession with the image of Virgen de la Cuevita. Route: Plaza de San Matias, C/ Manuel Luján Sánchez, Carretera General de Tamadaba, Lomo del Puerto, Las Moradas, Camino vecinal concejal Matías Díaz González, Plaza de Matias and to Temple.
21:30 XXI concert “Une Noche en Artenara”
23:30 Summer disco with DJ Promaster
Sunday 18 August:
12:00 Children show “El Cascanueces”, The Nutcracker Opera for children at La Alameda Alcalde Severiano Luján
FONTANALES, MOYA | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA | SATURDAY 17 AUGUST ** Patron Saint Festivities
Fontanales is celebrating their patron saint festivities in honour of San Bartolomé between 9-24 August 2024. Enjoy an exceptional natural and rural environment in the northern mountains of Gran Canaria.
On Saturday and Sunday, part of the festivities there is another edition of the KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA on both days between 09:00-14:00
Highlights of the Patron Saint festivities this weekend:
Friday 16 August:
from 18:00 Traditional games for the kids on the Plaza.
19:30 Zumba at the plaza followed by workshops in Salsa and Bachata
Saturday 17 August:
18:00 Traditional games for the kids at the Plaza
21:00 Que Chimba concert at the plaza
22:30 Festive Party with DJ’Promaster and Arena
AGAETE | PATRON FESTIVITIES "NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS NIEVES | 21 JULY - 24 AUGUST
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating their Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 21 July- 24 August 2024.
This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972. One of the major symbols of identity for the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, the Fiestas de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete.
This weekend’s highlights: Music and fireworks
Friday 16 August:
22:00 “Retreta” in Puerto de Las Nieves accompanied by Banda de Agaete
00:00 Aquatic fireworks and music spectacle
00:30 Verbena, a festive party at Explanada Ntra Señora de Las Nieves with ‘La Mekánica by Tamarindos’
Saturday 17 August:
20:00 concert by the Canarian music group Guayedra at Las Nieves – Plaza Rosa de Los Vientos
22:00 ‘Los 600’ and ‘Muelle Viejo’ concerts at Puerto de Las Nieves
LA ALDEA | MUSIC FESTIVAL 'PALMERAS' | SATURDAY 17 AUGUST
This summer you have a date with music in La Aldea de San Nicolás
This Saturday, the ‘Palm Trees Music Festival’ , “Festival Musical Palmeras” arrives in the municipality, Yotuel, Knarias, and many more will fill the Avenida San Nicolás with rhythm.
From 20:00 to 02:30, enjoy a summer night in La Aldea full of music.
ARINAGA, AGŨIMES | 'UN VERADO AL AIRE LIBRE' | SATURDAY 17 AUGUST
The ‘A Summer in the Open Air’ program fills Arinaga with concerts, workshops and children’s activities that will take place every weekend in August at different venues on Avenida Polizón, Soco Negro, and Avenida de Los Pescadores.
Saturday 17 August:
From 11:00, the action will move to Avenida Polizón. There, ‘Sharing Arinaga’ will take place, one of the most refreshing activities of the program, which will include workshops and inflatable water attractions. In the afternoon, music will once again take centre stage with a performance by La Reina Leona, from 16:00, and concerts by the groups Atacayte, La Clave and La Buena Vibra, from 18:00.
Saturday 24 August:
from 12:00 in the Soco Negro area, the clown Giuseppe Salchichone
Sunday 25 August:
at 16:00, the Ficus area, on Avenida de Los Pescadores, will be the stage for Aníbal el Mago, who will amaze the little ones with his always fun tricks, as a prelude to the later concert by the group Kalima Limón.
Saturday 31 August
at 12:00 Clown “Zapitto” in the Caseta del Muelle area will delight the children with his characteristic circus humour.
from 18:00, attendees will be able to shake their bones with a dance session offered by Agüidance and a musical performance by Kilombo Improvisado.
"CARRIZAL ENTRE CALDEROS Y TRADICIONES" | SATURDAY 17 AUGUST - PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES
“Carrizal Entre Calderos y Tradiciones”, Carrizal Between Cauldrons and Traditions this Saturday in Parque del Buen Suceso.
Festivities ‘Fiestas de Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso, San Roque and San Haragán’ celebrated between 2-25 August 2024.
The program includes religious acts, among which the pilgrimage offering to Our Lady stands out and the solemn religious function scheduled for the main day of the festivities: August 15.
The festive program also includes the activities framed in the Fiestas de San Haragán, which will be held in El Burrero
Highlights:
Friday 16 August: Fiesta de San Roque
11:00-14:00 Children activities in the parque del Buen Suceso with 3 aquatic boucy castles and a foam party
19:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession through the streets
21:00 Concert by Manu Tenorio in the park.
Saturday 17 August: Entre Calderos y Tradiciones
Get ready for a day full of flavours at the event “Carrizal Entre Calderos y Tradiciones” with also invitation to a soup tasting with the traditional recipe for Antoñita María Morales Soup.
Program:
10:00 Opening
10:30 official inauguration
11:00-13:00 Live cooking: – Traditional soup recipe 🥣 – Carmelo González, La Pasadilla Restaurant.
13:00 -15:00 Popular soup tasting ((2000 portions for tastings) and musical performance “La Trova”
14:30 Gastronomic Games
15:30 Musical performance “Que Chimba”
** Guided tours of the old town of Carrizal 🏰(11:00h / 12:30h / 16:00h) And a children’s inflatable water slide for the little ones in the house. 🩴🩱
SANTA MARIA DE GUÍA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF THE VIRGIN | 2-18 AUGUST
Santa Maria de Guía (known for tasty cheeses and honey) is celebrating their last weekend of Marian Patron Saint’s festivities.
The Fiestas in honour of the Virgin of Guía take place during the first fortnight in August, with the most important date on the calendar being the 15th, which is a public Holiday in Spain.
Friday 16 August: Feast Day of the co-patron San Roque
09:30 Pilgrim’s Mass in hermitage of San Roque and afterward procession to move the image to the parish temple.
Route: Plaza de San Roque, Pérez Galdós, Canónigo Gordillo, San José, church
11:30 Eucharist, followed by religious procession through the streets, leaving from the church – Luis Suárez Galván – Poeta Bento and to Plaza de San Roque
17:00 Traditional children’s games at Plaza Grande
18:30 Papagüevos Parade – Plaza de San Roque
20:00 at Plaza de San Roque XXIV ENCUENTRO DE SOLISTAS SEBASTIÁN GODOY BOLAÑOS ‘CHANITO’ with the performances by
Lola Hernández, Daniel Moreno and Javier Arbelo.
22:00 VI Karaoke contest at Plaza de San Roque
00:00 Fireworks spectacle at Plaza de San Roque, followed by performances of Tacones Rojos and North 10 DJ
Saturday 17 August:
18:30 Escala HI-FI at Plaza de San Roque
22:00 Verbena, a festive party at Plaza de San Roque with Estrella Latina and Paco Guedes
Sunday 18 August:
from 10:00 VII exhibition of Classic cars and motorcycles at Plaza de San Roque and VI Campeonato de Subastado- race
18:30 Papagüevos Parade – Plaza de San Roque
20:00 Show with Lili Quintana and Mariachi Peleón, presented by Adrián Aguiar
Also on Sunday in Roque Prieto
Festivities of the Godmother
12:00 Election of the Godmother
13:00 Eucharist, followed by a procession
14:30 Seafood Paella and Festive foam party, enlivened by Paco Guedes
FIRGAS | FIESTAS SAN ROQUE | 2-23 AUGUST
Patron Saint festivities, fiestas patronales for the municipality of Firgas, in honour of San Roque (St. Roque) take place this year between 2-23 August (main festive days 2-17 August).
This is the oldest festival in the municipality and has deep historical and cultural roots, originating from when locals sought San Roque’s protection from a devastating plague.
In Firgas, devotion to his image cannot be exactly dated, but, even during the life of the convent that once administered there, whose patron was S. Juan de Ortega, the neighbours already considered San Roque their true patron, therefore it is believed that devotion could date back to the initial decades of the 16th century, with the arrival of the first plagues on Gran Canaria, that followed the conquest.
This weekend:
Thursday 15 August: Feast of the Assumption of Mary
11:30 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession of the images of Virgin Mary and St. Roque through the streets
19:00 XLVII Romería, pilgrimage offering from carretera Las Madres to Plaza de San Roque
23:00 2nd festive party at the municipal parking lot
01:00 Firework spectacle
Friday 16 August: Feast Day of San Roque
07:00 Diana floreada, lively procession to Plaza de San Roque
11:30 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image through the streets at 13:00
14:00 livestock exhibition procession on Avenida de la Constitucíon
20:00 IV edition of “La Noche de San Roque” with a lot of music and performances at the plaza
Saturday 17 August:
21:30 Concert by Tonny Tun Tun to end the festivities at the municipal parking lot, followed by more music by a DJ
EL AGUJERO, GÁLDAR | BEÑESMER - FESTIVAL | 16-18 AUGUST
Gáldar is preparing to embark on a journey to the indigenous past of the Canary Islands with a new edition of Beñesmer between 16-18 August, the harvest festival of the ancient Canarian settlers. This 2024 program of activities, with the ancestral seal that characterizes it, will take place in the Plaza Mr. Leacock in the El Agujero neighbourhood, Bocabarranco beach and the Teatro Consistorial. Objective is to preserve and honour Canarian culture, traditions, and legacy.
Highlights for the main Festival day, Saturday 17 August:
In the morning from 10:00-10:30 Artisan Craft Fair opens, Planting Canarian Flora, Canarian wrestling exhibition
10:30-11:30 Exhibitions and workshops: Sheppards’ Leap, Canarian Stick fighting, Silbo canario
11:30-12:30 Canarian stick fighting
13:40-16:00 Break
16:00-16:40 Canarian music and Sheppards’ leap and stone-lifting exhibitions
17:30-18:00 silbo canario workshop
20:00 Concert “Canto Canarias”
The Beñesmer 2024 program, a cultural event with an ancestral and identity-based seal, made with all the enthusiasm and love to enjoy with your family or friends.
🟠All activities are free.
🟠The astronomical observation activities and the guided visit to the archaeological site “La Guancha” require prior registration and have limited capacity.
SUMMER 2024 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL IN TEJEDA IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has an awesome outdoor swimming pool up in the mountains in Tejeda to visit. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season on 18 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views of Roque Nublo.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Visit Tejeda to take a cooling dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
Entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached and provisional access might still be through Párroco D. Luis González Hernández street (La Vaguada entrance might still be temporarily closed).
And a word to the wise, this is a picturesque traditional village, so topless sunbathing may be discouraged.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly Sunday farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ is held in a new location
The Maspalomas Farmers’ Market will be held (from Sunday, 21 July) in the courtyard of the covered court of the Marcial Franco School, located next to the Maspalomas Municipal Stadium. The choice of this new space is temporary and provisional
A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience from 08:00-13:30