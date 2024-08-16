The Patron Saint festivities of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana are celebrated between 15-25 August 2024 in Tunte.

Tunte dresses up to celebrate with activities for all tastes and ages. From sports tournaments and baking contests to the traditional Romería with its Verbena del Romero. Don’t miss the Medianías del Timple concert, the Gran Bajada del Carbonero, and the Day of San Bartolomé with its solemn Eucharist and procession. Come and enjoy and keep traditions alive!

THIS WEEKEND:

Friday 16 August:

19:30 Dessert competition at the Plaza

20:30 cart race from the cemetery going down via El Risco

Saturday 17 August:

20:00 The 2nd Romería in honour of San Bartolomé, pilgrimage offering

23:00 Festive party

Sunday 18 August:

20:30 “Medianias del Timple” concert

(Timple is a traditional five-string plucked string instrument of the Canary Island)

Still to come…

Thursday 22 August

18:00 Foam Party

21:00 Traditional Football competition singles vs married

Friday 23 August:

18:00 ‘Bajada del Carbonero’ from Plaza del Carbonero to Plaza de Santiago de Tunte

22:00 Festive party enlivened by Estrella Latina, Start Music orchestra and DJ

Saturday 24 August: Feast Day of San Bartolomé

05:00 Diana Floreada procession through the streets with BAnda de Agaete

12:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession

13:30 Traditional ‘Sancocho’ at the plaza

15:00 Lluvias de Agosto’ festive party with Armonía Show

22:30 Festive party at the Plaza with music

Sunday 25 August:

20:30 Performance by the Canarian singer Pedro Manuel Afonso