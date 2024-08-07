On July 25, 2024, the National Police initiated an investigation into the death of a 35-year-old British tourist in a nightclub in Playa del Inglés, located in the south of Gran Canaria. The tragic event occurred, while on holiday with two friends, in the early hours of the morning, around 05:30, following some sort of altercation with a female member of staff. Initially the man was thought to have died due to narcotics but now, following further investigation, questions are being asked about excessive force used by nightclub security, some of whom, we know, seem to think they can act with impunity.
Eyewitnesses reported that the incident started with an argument between the British tourist and a female employee of the establishment. Around 5:30 a.m., three security staff members were seen carrying the unconscious tourist outside the nightclub. Despite the immediate response from medical services, the young man was declared dead at the scene. His body was subsequently transported to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.
The British Consulate has provided support to the family and local authorities urged caution as further tests were needed to ascertain the exact cause of death. The National Police are investigating to clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident in one of Gran Canaria’s popular tourist areas. Initial assumptions appear to have been incorrect, and only thanks to diligent investigation and witness testimony did new facts come to light.
Emerging Details
As the investigation progressed, new evidence began to surface, shifting the focus of the inquiry. Initial assumptions suggested that the tourist had suffered a heart attack, potentially linked to the consumption of narcotics earlier that evening. However, closer examination revealed troubling signs that pointed to a different cause of death.
Forensic examination revealed significant marks on the neck of the deceased, prompting further investigation. Testimonies from several witnesses indicated that one of the nightclub’s employees had used a controversial restraining technique known as the “mataleón” or sleeper hold to subdue the agitated tourist.
This revelation led the police to scrutinize the nightclub’s security footage. The CCTV recordings confirmed that an employee had indeed applied the sleeper hold on the British tourist, leading to his collapse. The forensic report corroborated that the cause of death was asphyxia due to the chokehold, not a heart attack as initially speculated.
Arrest
Given the severity of the findings, the police swiftly moved to detain the individual allegedly responsible for applying the fatal chokehold. A 32-year-old nightclub employee, with no prior criminal record, was arrested and charged on suspicion of homicide. The suspect was taken into custody to prevent any potential flight risk and has since been placed in pre-trial detention by the judicial authorities.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local night time economy and the international community, on Gran Canaria. The use of the mataleón technique, typically taught in martial arts for self-defense, has come under intense scrutiny due to its potential lethality when misapplied. The technique involves leveraging both arms around the neck to restrict airflow, which can lead to rapid unconsciousness and, if prolonged, death.
The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the full context and responsibility for the tourist’s death. This has highlighted the crucial importance of appropriate use of force in security settings and the dire consequences that can arise from excessive or improperly applied restraint techniques.
As the legal process unfolds, a process that will likely take upwards of at least 18 months to come to court, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the deceased British Tourist and his family, while also evaluating the protocols and training provided to security personnel in high-risk environments. The tragic death of this Brit on a night out in a popular night spot is a clear reminder of the delicate balance required in maintaining security for all, along with safety for individuals and the preservation of life.
The Mataleón Technique
The “mataleón” technique, also known as the sleeper hold or rear naked choke, is a grappling maneuver widely used in martial arts, self-defense, and law enforcement. Originating from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and popularized through mixed martial arts (MMA), the technique is designed to incapacitate an opponent by applying pressure to the carotid arteries, which restricts blood flow to the brain, leading to temporary unconsciousness.
This is a technique that requires between five and nine seconds for the victim to begin to weaken due to breathing failure. The risk is that if the technique is used for longer, the person’s life is at risk, or if too much force is applied it can cause injuries to the trachea.
Incorrect application of this technique can cause severe injuries, sometimes with permanent after-effects, due to the lack of oxygenation of the brain. In addition, it can cause cervical injuries, since its uncontrolled execution can cause vertebral displacement or neck fracture.
In recent years, it has become a more widely used technique by street thieves, especially in assaults on those who go to ATMs to withdraw money.
Applications:
– Martial Arts: In disciplines like Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, and MMA, the mataleón is a fundamental submission move used in competition and training. It is valued for its effectiveness and relatively low risk of permanent injury when applied correctly.
– Law Enforcement and Security: The technique is also taught to police and security personnel as a method of controlling aggressive individuals. When used in controlled environments with proper training, it can safely subdue a person without the need for more violent interventions.
– Self-Defense: For individuals learning self-defense, the sleeper hold is taught as a way to neutralize a threat quickly and efficiently.
Inherent Dangers:
While the mataleón can be effective, it carries significant risks, particularly when applied by untrained individuals or used excessively. The primary dangers include:
– Asphyxiation: If the choke is applied for too long, it can lead to asphyxiation and death. This risk is heightened if the person administering the choke is not adequately trained to recognize the signs of distress or unconsciousness in the recipient.
– Neck and Spinal Injuries: Improper application can result in severe neck and cervical spine injuries. The pressure exerted can cause vertebral damage, leading to long-term or permanent disabilities.
– Lack of Oxygen: Prolonged restriction of blood flow to the brain can cause brain damage due to oxygen deprivation. This can result in cognitive impairments, loss of motor function, or other neurological issues.
– Misuse in Non-Combat Situations: In non-competitive settings, such as during an altercation in a nightclub, the technique can be dangerous if used without appropriate context and control. The adrenaline and stress of the situation can lead to excessive force being applied, increasing the risk of serious injury or death.
The mataleón technique, while effective in controlled environments, poses significant risks when misused. Proper training and awareness are crucial to ensure it is applied safely. The tragic incident in Gran Canaria underscores the potential dangers of using such techniques outside of a trained, professional context.