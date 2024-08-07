Eyewitnesses reported that the incident started with an argument between the British tourist and a female employee of the establishment. Around 5:30 a.m., three security staff members were seen carrying the unconscious tourist outside the nightclub. Despite the immediate response from medical services, the young man was declared dead at the scene. His body was subsequently transported to the Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy.

The British Consulate has provided support to the family and local authorities urged caution as further tests were needed to ascertain the exact cause of death. The National Police are investigating to clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident in one of Gran Canaria’s popular tourist areas. Initial assumptions appear to have been incorrect, and only thanks to diligent investigation and witness testimony did new facts come to light.

Emerging Details

As the investigation progressed, new evidence began to surface, shifting the focus of the inquiry. Initial assumptions suggested that the tourist had suffered a heart attack, potentially linked to the consumption of narcotics earlier that evening. However, closer examination revealed troubling signs that pointed to a different cause of death.

Forensic examination revealed significant marks on the neck of the deceased, prompting further investigation. Testimonies from several witnesses indicated that one of the nightclub’s employees had used a controversial restraining technique known as the “mataleón” or sleeper hold to subdue the agitated tourist.

This revelation led the police to scrutinize the nightclub’s security footage. The CCTV recordings confirmed that an employee had indeed applied the sleeper hold on the British tourist, leading to his collapse. The forensic report corroborated that the cause of death was asphyxia due to the chokehold, not a heart attack as initially speculated.

Arrest

Given the severity of the findings, the police swiftly moved to detain the individual allegedly responsible for applying the fatal chokehold. A 32-year-old nightclub employee, with no prior criminal record, was arrested and charged on suspicion of homicide. The suspect was taken into custody to prevent any potential flight risk and has since been placed in pre-trial detention by the judicial authorities.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local night time economy and the international community, on Gran Canaria. The use of the mataleón technique, typically taught in martial arts for self-defense, has come under intense scrutiny due to its potential lethality when misapplied. The technique involves leveraging both arms around the neck to restrict airflow, which can lead to rapid unconsciousness and, if prolonged, death.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to understand the full context and responsibility for the tourist’s death. This has highlighted the crucial importance of appropriate use of force in security settings and the dire consequences that can arise from excessive or improperly applied restraint techniques.

As the legal process unfolds, a process that will likely take upwards of at least 18 months to come to court, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the deceased British Tourist and his family, while also evaluating the protocols and training provided to security personnel in high-risk environments. The tragic death of this Brit on a night out in a popular night spot is a clear reminder of the delicate balance required in maintaining security for all, along with safety for individuals and the preservation of life.