The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued advisories for various islands, including warnings for extreme heat, strong gusts of wind, and calima, which became more pronounced by Sunday afternoon. By Monday, the calima has heavily impacted visibility, particularly on the eastern islands. This weather phenomenon is expected to persist for at least a day or two, certainly continuing into Tuesday.

On Gran Canaria, temperatures have risen notably, surpassing 30°C, in the shade, by midday on Monday, following early morning readings of 24°C. The island is experiencing conditions typical of a heatwave, with interior areas being particularly affected. Emergency services continue to advise residents and visitors to drink plenty of water, avoid direct sunlight, and keep emergency numbers (112 and 012) handy.

While Gran Canaria has been dealing with the challenging conditions, the calima has caused significant disruptions on other islands, particularly Lanzarote. At César Manrique Airport, several flights have been diverted or delayed due to poor visibility. Flights for Gran Canaria and Tenerife North have been affected, with some being redirected to Fuerteventura. International flights from the UK, including those from Birmingham, Manchester, and East Midlands, have also faced disruptions.

The possibility of thunderstorms, especially in the central and eastern islands, remains as bands of cool air from the Atlantic meet much warmer air from Africa. These storms could bring lightning, thunder, and sporadic showers, potentially with muddy rain due to the Saharan dust. While phenomena of this sort are pretty rare on the Canary Islands, they can lead to sudden temperature spikes and strong winds, known as microbursts, lasting only a few minutes but causing significant local effects, in some areas.

The current weather advisory warnings remain in place, with calima expected to last until at least Tuesday and high temperatures persisting until Thursday. Residents and visitors on Gran Canaria should remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines during this period of adverse weather conditions.

Gran Canaria Weather Forecast

Monday, August 19th: Current conditions on Gran Canaria include mostly clear skies, with increasing cloud cover throughout the day, particularly with medium and high clouds. Isolated thunderstorms and light showers, known as “goterones,” may develop in the interior during the afternoon. The northern coast may experience some morning cloudiness. Significant calima (Saharan dust) is affecting visibility, especially in the midlands and high-altitude areas, which will become more pronounced later in the day.

Temperatures continue to rise, with highs exceeding 37ºC in some areas, especially in the western, southern, and southeastern midlands. Nighttime temperatures in these regions are expected to remain above 28ºC. Winds are generally from the trade winds (Alisios), with strong gusts along the southeastern and northwestern coasts. In the midlands and mountains, winds are shifting from the east to the south. Strong, locally intense gusts are likely by evening, particularly on the southern slopes and in areas affected by storms.

Tuesday, August 20th: Cloudy skies with medium and high clouds will dominate, especially in the morning, with occasional thunderstorms possible. These storms may bring light showers, more likely in the interior areas. The calima is expected to start dissipating by the afternoon. Temperatures will slightly decrease, though it will still be hot, with highs reaching 34ºC in the western and southern midlands, possibly extending to the coastal areas.

Northeast winds will be moderate, with strong gusts on the southeastern and northwestern slopes. Strong gusts may continue on the southern slopes during the early morning hours, and local strong winds could accompany thunderstorms.

Wednesday, August 21st: Partly cloudy with medium and high clouds in the morning, clearing up as the day progresses. In the lower northern areas, below 400-500 meters, expect some cloud cover, but with more clear skies by the afternoon. The calima will continue to lift, improving visibility. Temperatures will remain steady, with slight increases in higher areas, reaching 34ºC in the western, southern, and southeastern midlands.

Northeast winds will continue to be moderate, with strong gusts along the southeastern and northwestern coasts. Breezes will prevail in the southwest coastal areas.

Thursday, August 22nd: Low cloud cover will persist in the northern regions, while the rest of Gran Canaria will experience mostly clear skies. Temperatures will remain stable or decrease slightly. Moderate northeast winds will persist, with strong gusts on the southeastern and northwestern slopes. Breezes will continue along the southwestern coast.

Friday, August 23rd: Expect more cloud cover in the north, with partly cloudy skies in other areas. The island’s temperatures will slightly decrease, especially in the midlands and high-altitude regions. Winds will continue from the northeast, strong in exposed areas on the southeastern and northwestern slopes, with the southwest coast experiencing lighter breezes.

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday, August 24th: Cloudy intervals are expected in the northern parts of the island, with a chance of light rain in higher regions. Temperatures will decrease slightly. Trade winds will be moderate, with occasional stronger gusts in exposed areas.

Sunday, August 25th: Similar conditions to Saturday, with cloud cover in the north and possible light showers in mountainous regions. The island will continue to experience moderate trade winds with strong gusts in some areas.

Into Next Week: The forecast indicates moderate trade winds, with cloudy intervals in the northern regions of Gran Canaria and a slight chance of light rain in the higher elevations. Temperatures may begin to increase as the week progresses.