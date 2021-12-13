There are various measures & restrictions corresponding to each level.

Click here for the complete (at the time of writing) list of current restrictions (in Spanish), which is the basis of this translation.

You’ll find the associated Decree-Law governing the measures here

Gran Canaria’s Level 2 restrictions include the following:

Capacity: In general situations in Level 2, as in Level 1, unless otherwise expressly set, maximum capacity remains 100% in outdoor settings and 80% for indoor spaces.

Groups: Groups of people together, both in spaces for public or private use, indoors or outdoors, may not exceed a Level 2 maximum of 8 people together, except for cohabitants, or if everyone has had to show their Covid certificate, in which case the groups may be up to the Level 1 maximum of 12 people. Groups made up of cohabiting and non-cohabiting individuals, may not exceed these maximum numbers indicated. Cohabiting is understood to be people who officially reside under the same roof at the same address, and therefore limited only to the number of people who live together, so long as no one else joins them. Closing hours: The maximum authorised closing time, for now, remains at 4 am, including for any establishments or activities that, prior to the pandemic, did not have a fixed closing time, according to their license, or those who normally are allowed to open later. Large events. The maximum number of attendees must be adjusted to whatever guidance is established by the Health Authorities, and any other circumstances provided for, in article 13 of the Decree-Law (DECRETO LEY 11/2021, de 2 de septiembre, medidas para el control y gestión de la pandemia de COVID-19 en Canarias) governing the current Alert Level Restrictions. Public shows, entertainment, and sports ( Same as in Level 1)

Outdoors: 100% of the capacity, if the public remains seated and without consuming food.

90% of the capacity if the public remains seated and consumes food.

90% of the capacity, with the public standing. Food or drink cannot be consumed

Indoors: 80% of capacity, without consuming food or drinks. Public standing is prohibited. Fiestas, festivals, and other popular events may not be held unless expressly authorised. Cultural activities, that are not considered mass or large events, taking place in enclosed cultural or artistic venues and establishments, as in Level 1, can continue to operate at 80% capacity indoors but are regulated through specific provisions including maintaining of distances, pre-booking of spaces, registration of attendees, among several others detailed in the latest updates to the guidance. Such spaces and activities include theatres, cinemas, music performance auditoriums, cultural centres, libraries, concert halls, exhibition halls, museums, and conference centres, among other facilities of a similar nature, whose ordinary activity is cultural, and which can operate in accordance with specific modifications based on their individual licenses. Bands, choirs, orchestras, and music groups, at Level 2, can continue at 75% capacity outdoors, or 50% indoors Nightlife: discos, cocktail bars and karaoke bars

75% capacity outdoors expandable 100%*

50% capacity indoors expandable 75%*

• Maximum 8 people in a group or at a table, expandable to 12*

• 2am closing time, expandable until 3am* * Venues and establishments that voluntarily enforce compliance with the new Covid Certificate measures are now able to operate at the Alert Level Restrictions immediately below the Level set for their Island. So, on Gran Canaria at Alert Level 2 this means being able to employ Alert Level 1 measures, so long as the framework is uniformly applied. The extension will be voluntary for each establishment and provided that the employer, under their responsibility, requires accreditation from all workers and clients for entry, to certify EITHER a negative PDIA test result for SARS-CoV-2 carried out within a maximum of 48 hours beforehand, AND/OR a complete vaccination regimen more than 14 days in advance within the previous 12 months, AND/OR having recovered from the infection between 11 and 180 days prior. Betting and Gaming establishments can operate at 75% outdoor capacity, and 50% of indoor capacity Regular public transport, at Alert Level 2, whether medium-to-long-distance, urban and metropolitan, with masks, ventilation, and distancing rules applied. Discretionary public transport of travellers by car (including taxis), and other such vehicles, can continue to operate at 100% capacity, including rental vehicles with a driver, using be up to nine seats including the driver, meaning all the rear seats of the vehicle can be occupied, as well as those in the driver’s front row of seats, once the rear ones are already filled, except when the driver could be considered a person at risk. External ventilation should be used, not recirculated air. Bars, Cafés & Restaurants:

• Outdoors 75% capacity and maximum 8 people per table or group, expandable 100% & 12 people *

• Indoors 50% capacity and maximum 8 people per table or group, expandable 75% and 12 people *

Closing time 2 am, expandable to 3 am *

Home delivery service until 12 at night Tourist accommodation establishments

75% capacity in common outdoor areas and 50% indoors. Commercial premises and professional services open to the public, shopping centers and parks

75% outdoors

50% indoors Markets and Street Markets, with special provisions detailed

75% outdoors

50% indoors Fairground attractions:

75% outdoors

50% indoors Food Tastings

75% outdoors

50% indoors Religious spaces, places of worship

75% outdoors

50% indoors

No more than 5 allowed at cremations Religious and Civil ceremonies follow the rules previously set depending on the venue Guided tours or active tourism activities. Maximum of 30 people may participate Outdoor children’s and youth camps have a maximum capacity of 80% of what has been licensed in outdoor spaces, with a maximum of 150 participants, including the monitor. Activities carried out in enclosed spaces, can have a maximum capacity of 60% with no more than 60 people, including the monitor. Campsites and other rural cabins and accommodations, 75% outdoors, 50% indoors, groups no more than 8. Non-Cohabitants should not sleep in the same room Open-air swimming pools, 75% capacity Covered swimming pools 50% capacity Spas 50% capacity Saunas can only be used individually or by cohabiting people simultaneously, and must be cleaned and disinfected between every successive use. Beaches 75% capacity Leisure boats, recreational excursions (as economic activity) 75% outside capacity, 50% interior capacity Non-federated sports can be practiced at 75% capacity outside, 50% inside, and no more than 8 participants, including monitor or referee Federated sports practice, regional or insular, outdoors or in enclosed spaces and non-federated sports practice outdoors is allowed, ensuring that an interpersonal distance of 2 meters is maintained whenever possible, with mandatory use of masks. The number of participants must be limited by the specific regulations of each sport. Public spectator capacity will be 100% in open spaces and 80% in enclosed spaces. Sporting events, those of an occasional, sporadic or unscheduled nature in the official calendars of the sporting federations, may be authorised, in accordance with the regime provided for in article 13 detailing the restrictions on large events. Student Residences 75% outdoors, 50% indoors Youth and urban sports equipment is left to the discretion of the local councils, so long as safety measures are observed Youth sports centres can operate at 75% capacity outdoors, 50% indoors Business conferences and meetings, 75% outdoors, 50% indoors, following the rules of article 13 in the decree law Oppositions are allowed at all levels, though should be reviewed, and limited to 50% capacity if held indoors Academies, driving schools, and training centres, 75% outdoors, 50% indoors Hospital and clinical centres: visits will be limited, and must be supervised by centre staff, with the established prevention measures being taken to the extreme. In addition to the protection measures established by the Occupational Risk Prevention Services at each centre, the use of FFP2-type masks and face shields is recommended for all personnel who have direct contact with or care for patients in these centres, as well as reinforcing frequent ventilation of the facilities where workers and patients are located. Social healthcare centres operate under similar rules to clinics Consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads, parks and recreation areas: (at all Alert Levels)

The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is not allowed on public roads, in parks, or in outdoor recreation areas.

(Controls will be strengthened to prevent unauthorized alcohol consumption, compliance with the maximum number of

people in meetings, compliance with safety distances and other activities not allowed on public roads, in parks and other outdoor recreation areas, and the night-time closure of spaces in which agglomerations occur for this cause may be established.) Passenger controls in ports or airports (at all Alert Levels) – Temperature control may be carried out, as well as another type of sanitary measure upon arrival or departure, depending on whether the trip is concerned.

from airports or national and inter-island ports within the territorial scope of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands. Travelling between islands: (Existing restrictions the same at all Alert Levels)