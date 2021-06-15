Exclusive images seconds before and after little explosions at Policia Nacional de Maspalomas

Official explanations are being sought at the moment, but from around 10am on Tuesday morning a national police deployment started closing off the service road to traffic and pedestrians and preparing an exclusion zone around the entrance to one of their garage facilities. Onlookers were directed away and some had their identification checked, and then verified over the radio, before being told to move clear of the area. No explanations were given at the scene.

The road has remained closed for several hours and a small package was investigated by a remote control bomb disposal mechanical arm on tracks. Around 1pm, a small explosion could be heard, which left what appear to be scorch marks on the walls of the Police HQ, followed a few minutes later by a second slightly larger explosion.

Though this could simply have been an exercise, eye witnesses say the whole situation felt ad hoc and reactive. TheCanaryNews.com have reached out for comment.

[Developing situation…more UPDATES will be made here as we get further information]