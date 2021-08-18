Gran Canaria Weather: It is very HOT but easing a little

On the west side of Gran Canaria, the town of Tasarte saw the highest official temperatures in all Spain, hitting 45.7º at 5.40 pm. By Tuesday midnight they continued to be the warmest town in the country, with 41.6ºC measured at midnight.

The excruciatingly high temperatures continued throughout the day, Tuesday, with Maspalomas beach, next to the Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse, having recorded 39.8 degrees by 5.10 am, and the nearby Playa del Inglés recording 40.3ºC at 6.10 am.

The coolest minimum temperature of the day anywhere in the Canary Islands, was 17.2ºC, recorded just before dawn, 5.50am and at an altitude of 2,371 meters, in the Teide observatory in Izaña, on Tenerife .

Elsewhere in the archipelago, there have been no minimum temperatures below 20º for the last few days.

The Canary Islands General Directorate of Security and Emergencies updated the meteorological advisory in the Archipelago, lowering the alert for maximum temperatures in the Autonomous Community as of 12 noon today, August 18.

However, they warn that on Gran Canaria the temperatures will continue to be extreme over the coming days, reaching 40º Celsius, mainly on south facing slopes, the west and the interior of the island.

Security and Emergencies decided to lower the alert for maximum temperatures based on prediction from the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) and other available sources, continuing to apply the Canary Islands’ Specific Emergency Plan for Adverse Meteorological Phenomena Risks, known by it’s acronym PEFMA

The Canary Islands is now the only region in Spain on an orange alert this Wednesday (high risk) due to temperatures hovering around 40ºC at noon on Gran Canaria.

Things are expected to gradually cool off as the week wears on, however there are still alerts in place, and extreme caution is advised, particularly for the elderly, the very young and those caring for animals.

The rest of the week on Gran Canaria looks like this:

On Wednesday advisory warnings are in force for more high temperatures, though not quite as extreme as we have seen over the last couple of day. A yellow warning is in place for the southern and western slopes of the western islands and the southern interior of Fuerteventura. There is an amber advisory in place for inland southern areas of Gran Canaria. Warnings have been issued for very strong gusts of wind, expected primarily from the northeast, with the potential to reach up to 70kmph on exposed slopes. These will be most extreme on the north west and south east of the island.

The day started with clear skies and some intervals of low clouds on the north coasts by the end of the day and with Calima continuing to affect inland areas. Falling temperatures will be most notable in the western half of the island; maximums could still reach 37 ºC in the shade, on the south of the island and western inland areas. Northeast winds with strong intervals and occasional strong gusts on northwest and southeast slopes, as well as at the peaks, especially during the early morning.

Minimum and Maximum Temperatures in the shade:

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 23º – 26ºC

Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 27º – 40ºC

Thursday – Yellow warnings in force due to high temperatures in the southern and western midlands of Gran Canaria.

A predominance of clear skies with cloudy intervals in the northern lowlands during the early and late hours. Slight Calima haze continuing to affect areas of high altitude. Generally decreasing temperatures, more pronounced on the southern and western slopes of the island where maximum values ​​may continue to exceed 34 ºC, in the shade locally, in the southern and western inland areas of Gran Canaria, however less likely on the rest of the islands. Northeast winds, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, as well as in southern inland areas; breezes on southwest-facing coasts.

Minimum and Maximum Temperatures in the shade:

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 22º – 27ºC

Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 25º – 37ºC

Friday – Clear skies with intervals of medium and high cloud, and some intervals of low cloud to the north in the early and later hours of the day. Minimum temperatures declining slightly decreasing in general and maximums seeing few changes; 34ºC in the shade could be reached in some areas of the southern and western midlands of Gran Canaria. Northeast winds, more intense on northwest and southeast slopes and with breezes on the coasts oriented toward the southwest.

Minimum and Maximum Temperatures in the shade:

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 21º – 26ºC

Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 23º – 32ºC

Weekend

The consistent trade winds will continue, with clear skies with intervals of medium and high cloud, and some low clouds to the north in the early and later hours. Temperatures are forecast to see little change; 34ºC in the shade in the southern and western midlands of Gran Canaria. Northeast winds with breezes on southwestern coasts; with some light wind from the east.

With storms currently brewing in the north west Mediterranean, the long range forecast is showing some potential for rain to reach the islands as we head into next week, although the probability is still less than 25% in the capital, and decreases the further south you go.