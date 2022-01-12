Gran Canaria’s confirmed daily infections stood at 2,105 yesterday and, although the curve up to now has been perhaps a week or two behind, the island is now looking like it will soon start to keep pace with Tenerife, which has been seeing massive increases since just before the holiday season and continues to be the island with the highest daily infection rate for coronavirus cases.

This Tuesday Tenerife confirmed some 3,573 new coronavirus infections in just 24 hours. Gran Canaria’s 7-day accumulated incidence (AI7) is now 1,232.47 cases per 100,000 population and over 14 days stands at 2,269.96 cases, and so if the trend continues will soon catch up to its slightly larger neighbour.

Despite this latest strain generally producing milder symptoms in patients, it is the rapid increase and sheer number of infections that has been warned about for weeks, and is now of real concern among healthcare professionals due to the larger numbers having to be admitted to hospital. Doctors and frontline staff are talking of “collapse” and “strangulation” of the health system, not as an opinion but as their current experience. Some doctors are having to deal with more than 50 patients a day, some having been recorded treating nearly twice that number on the busiest days. It is, they say, totally unsustainable.

The Regional President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, is to preside over an extraordinary Governing Council (Cabinet) meeting at 5:00p.m. in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Once the Council is finished, around 8:00 p.m., any agreements reached there will be reported along with their assessment of the evolving situation in this sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven out of the nine parameters used by the health authorities to assess the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Islands are now at high or very high risk levels, but, based on the data up to now, the rate of hospital admissions appears to remain somewhat controlled on all the Islands.

This Wednesday, the mayor of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Augusto Hidalgo, has also announced that the Las Palmas Carnival will be delayed for at least 15 days due to the current high number of infections.

General Level 4 Restrictions