More than 10% of all available hospital beds, and more than 17% of ICU beds, on Gran Canaria are now occupied by coronavirus patients. Tuesday’s epidemiological report from the Canary Islands Ministry of Health shows the island presenting all its other indicators at “extreme risk” (denoted in brown) and the two indices tracking hospital occupation -COVID-19 admissions to the wards and ICUs-, are now showing high risk (denoted red). All of these data suggest the Ministry of Health will likely raise Gran Canaria to Health Alert Level 4 this week.
The announcement is expected by Thursday, if not this afternoon.
Gran Canaria’s confirmed daily infections stood at 2,105 yesterday and, although the curve up to now has been perhaps a week or two behind, the island is now looking like it will soon start to keep pace with Tenerife, which has been seeing massive increases since just before the holiday season and continues to be the island with the highest daily infection rate for coronavirus cases.
This Tuesday Tenerife confirmed some 3,573 new coronavirus infections in just 24 hours. Gran Canaria’s 7-day accumulated incidence (AI7) is now 1,232.47 cases per 100,000 population and over 14 days stands at 2,269.96 cases, and so if the trend continues will soon catch up to its slightly larger neighbour.
Despite this latest strain generally producing milder symptoms in patients, it is the rapid increase and sheer number of infections that has been warned about for weeks, and is now of real concern among healthcare professionals due to the larger numbers having to be admitted to hospital. Doctors and frontline staff are talking of “collapse” and “strangulation” of the health system, not as an opinion but as their current experience. Some doctors are having to deal with more than 50 patients a day, some having been recorded treating nearly twice that number on the busiest days. It is, they say, totally unsustainable.
The Regional President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, is to preside over an extraordinary Governing Council (Cabinet) meeting at 5:00p.m. in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Once the Council is finished, around 8:00 p.m., any agreements reached there will be reported along with their assessment of the evolving situation in this sixth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Seven out of the nine parameters used by the health authorities to assess the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Islands are now at high or very high risk levels, but, based on the data up to now, the rate of hospital admissions appears to remain somewhat controlled on all the Islands.
This Wednesday, the mayor of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Augusto Hidalgo, has also announced that the Las Palmas Carnival will be delayed for at least 15 days due to the current high number of infections.
General Level 4 Restrictions
- Capacity: the maximum capacity allowed in outdoor spaces will be 33% of that established and 25% in interior spaces, expandable up to 75% in interior spaces of retail commercial establishments of food, beverages, products and premium goods need that are not considered large commercial establishments (valid extension only until January 24).
- Groups: the permanence of groups of people both in spaces for public and private use, closed or outdoors, will be subject to the maximum number of 6 people not being exceeded, except in the case of cohabitants. In the event that the group is made up of cohabitants and non-cohabitants, the maximum number of people indicated will not be exceeded. Cohabiting is understood to be those people who reside under the same roof.
- Closing hours: in those establishments and activities that, prior to the pandemic, did not have a closing time set, or had a higher one, the maximum authorized closing time will be 00:00 hours (until January 24).
- EXCEPTIONAL CONTROL MEASURES are still in force for access to certain types of establishments, facilities or activities considered high risk for the transmission of COVID-19. These apply to islands that are at alert level 3 and 4 (valid until January 25, 2022) and require all hospitality businesses to enforce use of the Covid Certificate, which verifies either vaccination status, or recent test results (performed in a clinical setting) or whether an individual has recovered from the disease in the last 6 months.