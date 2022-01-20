Tenerife continues at Alert Level 4 and are to be joined by Gran Canaria and La Palma this Saturday, in accordance with the change anticipated last Tuesday; Fuerteventura and Lanzarote (where La Graciosa is included epidemiologically) remain at Level 3; and La Gomera, at Level 2.

The change in level on El Hierro will come into force at midnight next Monday, January 24 ( Sunday-Monday morning) and will be subject to periodic revaluations. The Autonomous Community as a whole, between January 11 and 17, has confirmed 32,636 new cases of COVID-19, representing a continued increase of around 11.1% in the daily average of new cases, compared to last week.

The overall Accumulated Incidence at 7 days (AI7) in the Canary Islands has increased by 11.1%, so that, from a weekly average of 1,350.4 cases per 100,000 population, the number has risen to 1,499.9 cases in one week. The greatest increase has been observed on El Hierro, but all the islands are now at very high risk levels for this indicator, as is the case with the AI7 in people over 65 years of age, and the AI14, which shows very high risk on all islands.

Healthcare indicators

Regarding care indicators, the daily average number of occupied conventional hospital beds has increased by 35.2% compared to the week previous and is presenting high risk. The percentage of covid patient occupation on Tenerife, Gran Canaria and La Palma is at very high risk levels; on Fuerteventura and Lanzarote at medium risk; and in La Gomera and El Hierro at low risk.

The number of ICU beds occupied by Covid patients continues in an upward trend compared to the previous evaluation. The percentage of coronavirus ICU occupation in the whole of the Archipelago is now 20.9%. Tenerife and Gran Canaria are at very high risk levels, Fuerteventura remains at a medium risk level, while the rest of the islands are in “controlled circulation”.

With increasing rates of ICU admissions Gran Canaria rises to very high risk levels and La Palma remains at medium risk, however on Tenerife a positive trend has this week been observed as admissions finally start to drop to low risk; while Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, La Gomera and El Hierro decreased admissions or remained in controlled circulation.

Median age

The median age of the total number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 in the last 30 days is now 70 years of age and 63 years for those admitted to the ICU, with all over 16. 45.6% of people admitted to critical care units diagnosed during the last 30 days had not received the complete vaccination schedule.

78.7% of people admitted for COVID and diagnosed in the last 30 days had no previous pathologies. This percentage increases in unvaccinated patients, in whom 87.7% had no other known pathologies.

Situation of El Hierro

The island of El Hierro is at very high risk looking at the accumulated incidence at 7 and 14 days, and for those over 65 years of age, and in terms of healthcare capacity due to the singularities of its population and its health capacity, the determination of risk levels requires the assessment of complementary indicators, which place it at high risk.