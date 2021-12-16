Changes to the regulations, once again this week, as Gran Canaria moves up to Health Alert Level 3. The level changes on Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Palma come into effect at 00:00 this Saturday and will be reviewed periodically, when necessary.
“Remember: At the slightest symptom compatible with #COVID19 (cough, fever, choking sensation, loss of taste and smell), stay at home and call the free #coronavirus service number: 900 112 061″
There are various measures & restrictions corresponding to each level.
Click here for the complete (at the time of writing) list of current restrictions (in Spanish), which is the basis of this translation.
You’ll find the associated Decree-Law governing the measures here
Gran Canaria’s Level 3 restrictions include the following:
- Capacity: Maximum capacity is 50% in outdoor settings and 33% for indoor spaces.
- Groups: Groups of people together, both in spaces for public or private use, indoors or outdoors, may not exceed a Level 3 maximum of 6 people together, except for cohabitants, or if everyone has had to show their Covid certificate, in which case the groups may be up to the Level 2 maximum of 8 people. Groups made up of cohabiting and non-cohabiting individuals, may not exceed these maximum numbers indicated. Cohabiting is understood to be people who officially reside under the same roof at the same address, and therefore limited only to the number of people who live together, so long as no one else joins them.
- Closing hours: The maximum authorised closing time now is 2 am.
- Large events. Maximum of 1,000 attendees in open or enclosed spaces.
Events with more than 1,000 attendees may be held by reducing their capacity to a thousand people, adjusting to the provisions of health ministry authorisation and any other circumstances provided for, in article 13 of the Decree-Law (DECRETO LEY 11/2021, de 2 de septiembre, medidas para el control y gestión de la pandemia de COVID-19 en Canarias) governing the current Alert Level Restrictions.
- Public shows, entertainment, and sports Recommend be postponed
- Fiestas, festivals, and other popular events may not be held unless expressly authorised.
- Cultural activities, that are not considered mass or large events, taking place in enclosed cultural or artistic venues and establishments, as in Level 1 and 2, can continue to operate but at 55% capacity indoors and outdoors and are regulated through specific provisions including maintaining of distances, pre-booking of spaces, registration of attendees, among several others detailed in the latest updates to the guidance. Spaces and activities include theatres, cinemas, music performance auditoriums, cultural centres, libraries, concert halls, exhibition halls, museums, and conference centres, among other facilities of a similar nature, whose ordinary activity is cultural, and which can operate in accordance with specific modifications based on their individual licenses. Eating or drinking is not allowed during the show or session.
- Bands, choirs, orchestras, and music groups, at Level 3, Not allowed in any enclosed spaces where use of masks and 2 meters interpersonal safety distance cannot be maintained.
- Nightlife: discos, cocktail bars and karaoke bars
50% capacity outdoors expandable to 75%*
33% capacity indoors expandable to 50%*
• Maximum 6 people in a group or at a table, expandable to 8*
• 2am closing time, expandable until 3am*
* Venues and establishments that voluntarily enforce compliance with the new Covid Certificate measures are now able to operate at the Alert Level Restrictions immediately below the Level set for their Island. So, on Gran Canaria at Alert Level 3 this means being able to employ Alert Level 2 measures, so long as the framework is uniformly applied. The extension is currently voluntary for each establishment and provided that the employer, under their responsibility, requires accreditation from all workers and clients for entry, to certify EITHER a negative PDIA test result for SARS-CoV-2 carried out within a maximum of 48 hours beforehand, AND/OR a complete vaccination regimen more than 14 days in advance within the previous 12 months, AND/OR having recovered from the infection between 11 and 180 days prior.
- Betting and Gaming establishments can operate at 50% outdoor capacity, and 33% of indoor capacity.
For the traceability of contagions and contacts, the person responsible for the establishment and the activity will collect information from employees, users and participants: name, ID, telephone number and date and time of service. The record will be kept for 1 month at the disposal of the health authority for monitoring, surveillance and control of COVID-19 exclusively (BOC 192, of 09/17/2021)
- Regular public transport, at Alert Level 3, Max capacity is 50% of whether medium-to-long-distance, urban or metropolitan, with masks, ventilation, and distancing rules applied.
- Discretionary public transport of travellers by car (including taxis), A maximum of 2 people for each row of seats except cohabitants, except the passenger seat next to driver, that cannot be occupied by any other user. External ventilation should be used, not recirculated air.
- Bars, Cafés & Restaurants:
• Outdoors 50% capacity and maximum 6 people per table or group, expandable 75% and 8 people*
• Indoors 33% capacity and maximum 6 people per table or group, expandable 50% and 8 people*
Closing time 2 am, expandable to 3 am*
Home delivery service until 12 at night
For the traceability of contagions and contacts, the person responsible for the establishment and the activity will collect information from employees, users and participants: name, ID, telephone number and date and time of service. The record will be kept for 1 month at the disposal of the health authority for monitoring, surveillance and control of COVID-19 exclusively (BOC 192, of 09/17/2021)
- Tourist accommodation establishments
50% capacity in common outdoor areas and 33% indoors.
- Commercial premises and professional services open to the public, like shops and commercial centres 33% capacity both in outdoor and indoor spaces.
The use of recreational areas will not be allowed such as children’s areas, or rest areas, which will remain closed, except those in which disinfection can be guaranteed after each use.
- Markets and Street Markets, with special provisions detailed
They can only be held outdoors, with a capacity of 50%
- Fairground attractions:
50% outdoors
Indoor activities will be closed
- Food Tastings
75% outdoors
40% indoors
- Religious spaces, places of worship
50% outdoors
33% indoors
No more than 5 allowed at cremations
- Religious and Civil ceremonies follow the rules previously set depending on the venue
- Guided tours or active tourism activities. Maximum of 20 people may participate
- Outdoor children’s and youth camps have a maximum capacity of 33% of what has been licensed in outdoor spaces, with a maximum of 20 participants, including the monitor. Activities carried out in enclosed spaces, can have a maximum capacity of 33% with no more than 20 people, including the monitor.
- Campsites and other rural cabins will remain closed
- Open-air swimming pools, spas and hydromassage cannot exceed 33% of the authorised capacity
- Indoor swimming pools may only open for users for therapeutic purposes and improvement of health with a maximum of 33% of its capacity.
- Indoor Spas Will remain closed
- Saunas Will remain closed
- Beaches 50% capacity
- Leisure boats, recreational excursions (as economic activity) 50% outside capacity, 33% interior capacity
- Non-federated sports can be practiced at 50% capacity outside, 33% inside, and no more than 6 participants, including monitor or referee ( except cohabitants)
- Federated sports practice, regional or insular, outdoors or in enclosed spaces and non-federated sports practice outdoors is allowed, ensuring that an interpersonal distance of 2 meters is maintained whenever possible, with mandatory use of masks. The number of participants must be limited by the specific regulations of each sport. Public spectator capacity will be 50% in open spaces and 33% in enclosed spaces. Training, capacity is limited to 50%
- Sporting events, those of an occasional, sporadic or unscheduled nature in the official calendars of the sporting federations, may be authorised, in accordance with the regime provided for in article 13 detailing the restrictions on large events.
- Student Residences Visits are not allowed. Closure of common areas, guaranteeing the possibility of acquiring food for consumption in the room.
- Youth and urban sports equipment is left to the discretion of the local councils, so long as safety measures are observed
- Youth sports centres Activities are suspended, except justified need.
- Business conferences and meetings They can only be done online
- Oppositions are allowed at all levels, though should be reviewed, and limited to 50% capacity if held indoors
- Academies, driving schools, and training centres, 50% outdoors, 33% indoors
- Hospital and clinical centres: Visits are suspended except for minors, pregnant women, accompaniment of terminal patients and when at the discretion of the facultative is deemed necessary. In addition to the protection measures established by the Occupational Risk Prevention Services at each centre, the use of FFP2-type masks and face shields is recommended for all personnel who have direct contact with or care for patients in these centres, as well as reinforcing frequent ventilation of the facilities where workers and patients are located.
- Social healthcare centres operate under similar rules to clinics
- Consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads, parks and recreation areas: (at all Alert Levels)
The sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is not allowed on public roads, in parks, or in outdoor recreation areas.
(Controls will be strengthened to prevent unauthorized alcohol consumption, compliance with the maximum number of
people in meetings, compliance with safety distances and other activities not allowed on public roads, in parks and other outdoor recreation areas, and the night-time closure of spaces in which agglomerations occur for this cause may be established.)
- Passenger controls in ports or airports (at all Alert Levels) – Temperature control may be carried out, as well as another type of sanitary measure upon arrival or departure, depending on whether the trip is concerned.
from airports or national and inter-island ports within the territorial scope of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands.
- Travelling between islands: (Existing restrictions the same at all Alert Levels)