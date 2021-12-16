Changes to the regulations, once again this week, as Gran Canaria moves up to Health Alert Level 3. The level changes on Gran Canaria, Tenerife and La Palma come into effect at 00:00 this Saturday and will be reviewed periodically, when necessary.

“Remember: At the slightest symptom compatible with #COVID19 (cough, fever, choking sensation, loss of taste and smell), stay at home and call the free #coronavirus service number: 900 112 061″

There are various measures & restrictions corresponding to each level.

Click here for the complete (at the time of writing) list of current restrictions (in Spanish), which is the basis of this translation.

You’ll find the associated Decree-Law governing the measures here