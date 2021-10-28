The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 29-31 October 2021

The 31st of October has long been celebrated here in The Canary Islands. A most traditional celebration where families gather and tell each other stories of family members long departed, ancestors of note, parents, grandparents and the occasional spooky ghost story. Of course influences from across the Atlantic have seeped in over recent years, but the more traditional Canarians have always celebrated this as a great opportunity to reconnect with the past and munch on sweet chestnuts, freshly roasted over open fires, as each community gathers together to welcome mid autumn and remember their ancestors and dearly departed.

Whether you observe the christian Fiesta de Todos los Santos, the more pagan Halloween, from which it comes, All Saints eve, All Hallows’ Eve, the Canarian Noche de Finaos, a precurser to the Mexican Day of the Dead, or simply the Fiesta de la Castaña (chestnut festival) there are plenty of seasonal celebrations going on this Weekend all around Gran Canaria. These days it’s a mix of traditions and commercial activities and if it encourages a night out, many bars and restaurants will do their best to entertain and to frighten you into enjoying yourself. Dressing up is ALWAYS encouraged, take a break from yourself and enjoy a night out with the ghouls!

Happy All saints’ Day, All Hallows’ Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos Weekend on Gran Canaria!

Monday, 1st of November is also a National bank holiday throughout Spain so it will also mean another “puente” (“bridge”) weekend is coming up. Government buildings, offices and banks will be closed, including some of the Shopping centres and stores, so it is a good idea to double check opening hours before planning a shopping trip this Monday.