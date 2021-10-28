The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 29-31 October 2021
The 31st of October has long been celebrated here in The Canary Islands. A most traditional celebration where families gather and tell each other stories of family members long departed, ancestors of note, parents, grandparents and the occasional spooky ghost story. Of course influences from across the Atlantic have seeped in over recent years, but the more traditional Canarians have always celebrated this as a great opportunity to reconnect with the past and munch on sweet chestnuts, freshly roasted over open fires, as each community gathers together to welcome mid autumn and remember their ancestors and dearly departed.
Whether you observe the christian Fiesta de Todos los Santos, the more pagan Halloween, from which it comes, All Saints eve, All Hallows’ Eve, the Canarian Noche de Finaos, a precurser to the Mexican Day of the Dead, or simply the Fiesta de la Castaña (chestnut festival) there are plenty of seasonal celebrations going on this Weekend all around Gran Canaria. These days it’s a mix of traditions and commercial activities and if it encourages a night out, many bars and restaurants will do their best to entertain and to frighten you into enjoying yourself. Dressing up is ALWAYS encouraged, take a break from yourself and enjoy a night out with the ghouls!
Happy All saints’ Day, All Hallows’ Day, Halloween, Todos los Santos Weekend on Gran Canaria!
Monday, 1st of November is also a National bank holiday throughout Spain so it will also mean another “puente” (“bridge”) weekend is coming up. Government buildings, offices and banks will be closed, including some of the Shopping centres and stores, so it is a good idea to double check opening hours before planning a shopping trip this Monday.
Remember too that this Sunday, October 31, Daylight Saving Time Ends. At 02:00 clocks fall back 1 hour [/box]
The Spanish State Met Agency, AEMET predict light breezes and pretty sunny weather across the island and with average temperature around 24º degree Celcius.
29-31 October, Gran Canaria
Halloween parties and activities
It’s the perfect weekend to get those costumes out and wander off to pubs and leisure places. Even though there are still some restrictions in place there is plenty of fun and frolics to be found on Gran Canaria, especially in the southern tourist enclaves of Maspalomas and Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria and elsewhere. Check out our tips for some Halloween enjoyment happening this weekend HERE!
30-31 October, Artenara
2ª FERIA DE LAS TRADICIONES “FAIR OF TRADITIONS”
Artenara celebrates its 2nd Feria De Las Tradiciones 30-31 October 2021. The fair of traditions offers a farmers’ market, arts, gastronomy and the customs of the municipality. The program of events and activities includes traditional workshops, children’s workshops aimed at the little ones, musical performances and, to entertain, musical performances by ‘Los Sabandeños’, ‘Vocal 7’, the group ‘Voces, Cuerdas y Versos’ and the ‘México Sinfónico’ of the ‘Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra’.
The fair opens on both days at 10:30
Music performances:
On Saturday at 12:30 Los Sabandeños ( at the football field. Get your free tickets HERE! )
On Sunday at 12:00 Vocalsiete, ( at the foorball field. Get your free tickets HERE! ) at 13:30 Voces, Cueras y Versos, at 20:30 Mexico Sinfónico
Artenara is the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria and the least populated. This mountain village is surrounded by nature and tranquility and is also known for it’s mini Rio ‘Cristo el redentor’-style Jesus statue, “Cristo Sagrado Corazón en Artenara” (Sacred Heart of Jesus), placed in 1996, created by the sculptor José Luis Marrero. Beautiful landscapes and viewpoints, and a location of archaeological interest, with various flavours of local gastronomy.
29 October – 6 November, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
The Rock & Books Festival 2021
The Music and Literature Festival “Rock & Books 2021” has been celebrated in the municipality of Agaete in September and then Arguineguín in Mogán; and now its back to its Las Palmas roots where, until this year, the festival had been solely focused and held.
Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis until full capacity is reached. Literary presentations begin at 18:00, concerts are scheduled at 20:00, 21:00 and 22:00.
All the activities and concerts will take place in the annex of the Plaza de la Música, in Guanarteme, (right beside Alfredo Kraus Auditorium and the Las Arenas shopping centre) with the exception of an expo ‘Music is seen with closed eyes’, by Javi Felipe, which will be located in the Insular Library.
29-30 October, Ingenio
LA COCHINERO CHALLENGE
This fun and tough ‘Cochinero Challenge‘ obstacle course in Ingenio celebrates its fifth edition this weekend with a change of route and more than 40 obstacles that are distributed between the historic center of Ingenio, the area of La Pasadilla and some of the Camino Reales (walking paths), demanding more insight and technique, both in the descent as well as making the ascent harder and centred within the beautiful local landscape. This year the race offers three modalities, a 12 kilometre, another of 8, on Saturday, and a children’s challenge, which will be on Friday afternoon, with a fun circuit focused so that families can participate, taking place between the Plaza de La Candelaria (just next to the church) and the old town.
Some of the roads in the city centre will have traffic restrictions. On Friday, the children’s modality will be held around the Plaza de La Candelaria and on Saturday, the 12 and 8 kilometre modalities will take place in the morning, which this year entails a change of route and more than 40 obstacles.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 29-31 OCTOBER
Friday is Market Day in Playa de Mogán. The popular market, in one of the prettiest harbours on Gran Canaria, has been up and running again since the beginning of this month.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, which will once again be flooding the Municipal Market car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, for those bargains seeking bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed by visitors (along with the Playa de Mogán market). El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with lovely preloved treasures to be discovered.
On Sunday, the second hand market, “rastro” from 08:00 to 14:00 at the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
Saturday 30 October, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
It’s a gorgeous weekend to take a drive to the north and visit the biweekly Gran Canaria Agricultural Market in Arucas.
The market takes place in the facilities of the Cabildo Agricultural Farm, “Granja Agrícola Experimental del Cabildo“, located next to the Arucas exit from GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria and offers the opportunity to purchase fresh produce directly from the primary sector (farmers) at an adjusted price. Vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, oil, bread and sweets are some of the produce that can be found, constituted to support the primary sector of the region. The freshest products at your fingertips.
From 09:00 to 13:30.
Friday, 29 October, La Aldea
5º Festival Intercultural de Gran Canaria
La Aldea hosts the 5th Gran Canaria Intercultural Festival this Friday in Plaza de La Alameda from 20:00-22:00.
Nearly 100 artists, belonging to six delegations, two based on Gran Canaria, will participate in this cultural event organised by the Cultural Association of the Canary Islands School of Music and Dance and the Department of Culture of the Aldea de San Nicolás Town Council, directed by Cleofé Cubas.
Entrance to the shows will be free with limited capacity.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
The Champions
The Champions are the rockinest husband and wife – guitar/vocal duo playing 50’s/60’s Rock N Roll/Rockabilly
On Friday at the Pub in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria ( Halloween Party happening there )
On Saturday Nye Buster Bar Rock N Roll Show – (Every Other Week our ‘Johnny Cash & June Carter Story’)
On Sunday Barbacoa Gran Canaria (SHOWBAR) Kings & Queens Of Swing Show – Rock’N’Roll Show
Jaz Alice Music
Jaz Alice is a singer born in England and local star performer on Gran Canaria
Friday in Tipsy Hammock at 14:00-16:00 and later in Papi’s Grill in Playa de Inglés at 21:00
Saturday in Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00 and later in Altamadores, Puerto Rico at 21:00
Sunday in Rio Sol Hotel in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 21:15-22:15
