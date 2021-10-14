The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 15-17 October 2021

Mid October already and Gran Canaria is coming back to life. Markets around Gran Canaria are in full swing again, the popular Las Palmas double-decker tourist buses start their tours again this weekend and as the southern ferries are now operating in three harbours, it is only a matter of time before they start calling at Arguineguin again.

This weekend includes some of the best bodyboarding in the world with the Frontón King competition starting, as well as another edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair, in Las Palmas, there are Patron Saint’s festivities in Vecindario, classic cars cruising through the picturesque and historic mountain town of Teror and much, much more.

*** Check the regular markets from our calendar at The Canary Guide website***