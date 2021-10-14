The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 15-17 October 2021
Mid October already and Gran Canaria is coming back to life. Markets around Gran Canaria are in full swing again, the popular Las Palmas double-decker tourist buses start their tours again this weekend and as the southern ferries are now operating in three harbours, it is only a matter of time before they start calling at Arguineguin again.
This weekend includes some of the best bodyboarding in the world with the Frontón King competition starting, as well as another edition of the Km.0 Gran Canaria Fair, in Las Palmas, there are Patron Saint’s festivities in Vecindario, classic cars cruising through the picturesque and historic mountain town of Teror and much, much more.
*** Check the regular markets from our calendar at The Canary Guide website***
16-30 October, Gáldar
Frontón King – Bodyboarding World Tour
Gáldar hosts a new edition of the Gran Canaria Frontón King, billed as the most prestigious professional bodyboarding event on the Bodyboarding World Tour. The beach at El Frontón hosts the most important event on the world calendar, between 16 & 30 October. This 2021 edition presents the international championship, in World Cup format, with an open, women’s, and junior world championship categories. The coronation of the new ProJunior world champion for the Bodyboarding World Tour 2021 being the highlight of the event.
The Canary Islands health authorities have authorised a maximum capacity of 1,000 spectators, complying with all the protocols that guarantee an event with maximum security for all attendees. Read more Here!
The best athletes from 23 countries will meet to demonstrate their skills in the waves with the most extreme conditions known on the planet, the show is guaranteed.
Due to the weather conditions, the event can be confirmed a few days before and taking into account that it is a maximum of 6 days, it will be necessary to be attentive to the communications of the organisation through Facebook, web and Instagram.For those interested can also follow the competition via streaming on frontonking.com website.
16-17 October, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria
A new edition of the Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria. This time in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Saturday and Sunday. This regular fair is all about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name). Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is one of the host municipalities for these seasonal fairs, which include venues in Arucas, Telde, Moya, Agüimes and Ingenio, they offer local produce from across the island.
Where: At the back of Teatro Pérez Galdós, on Plaza Stagno
Opening hours : on both days 09:00-15:00
Oranges from Telde, artisan cheese from Tejeda and Moya , Aloe Vera products from Telde, honey from Moya and Ingenio, coffee from Agaete, bread from Guia and San Bartolomé de Tirajana and so much more …
Quick access to the FairThe elderly and those with mobility difficulties will have quick access to the Fair. Those who fill the form will also have quick access to the Fair, indicating the day on which they plan to visit the Fair Km.0 Gran Canaria in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
15-17 October, Santa Lucía
Fiestas de San Rafael 2021
Patron Saint’s festivities in Vecindario in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana, in honour of San Rafael, archangel, from 15-24 October. See more Here!
Highlights for the weekend:
15 October: Lifting of flags and ringing of bells announcing the patron saint festivities in honor of San Rafael Arcángel, on the façade of the Church at 18:00.
16 October: Concerts of Victor Lemes and Deep Riders at 21:30 at recinto ferial
17 October: Classic car exhibition on the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias 10:00-14:00. Children spectacle of Aday the Magician at 11:30 in Plaza de Los Algodoneros.
From 15 October, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
City Sightseeing buses
The popular red double-decker guided tour bus, operated by multinational ‘City Sightseeing’, returns to the streets of the capital again starting this Friday, October 15.
The service was suspended in March 2020 due to Covid-19. The return of these popular red double-decker vehicles coincides with the start of the cruise season in the Port of Las Palmas.
Canary Islands’ Residents this weekend, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 October, are invited to come and experience the tour aboard these panoramic buses for the very special price of just €3 (children under 5 years of age are for free).
The bus tours company have announced a return of three tour vehicles, which will run every day of the week from 10:30 to 16:30, except on cruise days, when there is a one hour increase to the schedule, with the first tour at 09:30.
Capacity on the tours will be back to 100%, reflecting the green light, low risk rating on the islands. Each bus has 70 spaces, 54 of them on the upper floor outdoors.
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 15-17 OCTOBER
Friday is market day in Playa de Mogán. This popular outdoor market has returned to one of the prettiest harbours on Gran Canaria. From 08:00-15:00.
Remember that driving and parking is prohibited on calle Explanada del Castillete and calle La Noria between 00:00-17:00 on market day.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market where all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles will once again flood the Municipal Market car park, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors, along with Playa de Mogán market; El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, ‘Maspalomas market’ will continue on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Sunday the second hand market, “rastro” from 08:00 to 14:00 at the carpark of the Municipal Market of San Fernando.
And not forgetting the Arguineguín market every Tuesday between 08:00-15:00 on plaza Negra, as well as the artisan market on plaza de Las Marañuelas. Remember that driving and parking is prohibited on Plaza Negra, calle Juan Juana and José Manuel Santana García as well as avenida Manuel Álamo Suárez ( aka Avda. de Muelle ) between 00:00-17:00 on market day.
16-17 October, Teror
XVI Clásica Villa de Teror
The verdant water estates of Teror this weekend host the 16th edition of the Classic Villa de Teror, a road test that will be scored for the XV Gran Canaria Classic Cup 2021 and in turn for the XVIII Canary Islands Classic 2021.
The automobile sporting event organised by the sports club ‘Cuatro Latas de Gran Canaria’, FEVA club nº 348, with the collaboration of the Teror City Council, will take place this year in two stages, the first on Saturday, October 16 between 16:00-20:15 and the second on Sunday from 10:00 to 12:15.
On Saturday, starting at 14:00, the classic cars will be in the Plaza del Pino from where the first will depart at 16:00 to face the 142 km. of this first stage divided into 16 sections, ending at the Lomo Blanco de Las Torres Industrial Park at 20:00.
On Sunday the vehicles will gather from 09:00 at the El Pino Stadium to start the first participant at 10:00 and after traveling 62 km. divided into 7 sections they will return to the same point for the subsequent delivery of trophies.
16-17 October, Maspalomas
Epic Gran Canaria
A sporting event for amateur cyclists to enjoy an experience generally reserved only for professional cyclists. Imagine everyone in the starting line. Feel that tingling in your stomach, ahead 2 stages, 3 times to fight for the general classification. Departure for both days in from Riu Palace Maspalomas. You can see the full routes HERE!
On Saturday, stage 1 with 115 km, departure from Riu Palace Maspalomas at 08:30. (Route : Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas – Aqualand – Ayagaures – Cima Predro Gónzalez – Pasito Blanco – Cercados Espino – Filipinas – Ayacata – Tunte – Fataga – Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas
On Sunday, stage 2 with 75 km, departure from Riu Palace Maspalomas at 08:30. (Route : Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas – Arteara – Fataga – Tirajana – Santa Lucia – Era del Cordón – Vecindario – Doctoral – Castillo Romeral – Bahía Feliz – San Agustín – Maspalomas)
The two cycling sports stages will take place with open traffic, only in the timed sections the roads are closed to traffic, however it is mandatory for the participants to stay in their lane and respect the traffic signs
Always open, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
El Museo Canario
A visit to El Museo Canario in the capital is always a great way to explore the unique pre-hispanic history of this island. This archeological museum is dedicated to the pre-colonial history of the Canary Islands, seeking to transport you to a known past displaying first-hand evidence of the ways of life of the aboriginal population. Mummies, skeletons, artefacts and so much more.
The Canario Museum is located in the historic district of Vegueta, close to the cathedral and the Plaza de Santa Ana. It is a privileged and interesting area, well worth a wander around the old town.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10:00 to 14:00.
Safety protocols are in place so that your visit is totally safe. General ticket €5 and special €3.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
Mulligan’s in Playa del Ingles
Irish Pub with live music every night, food and a wide selection of beers and much more.
Open daily 10:00- 01:00.
On Friday The Champions
On Saturday • Doble Malta
On Sunday Hits 4 Life
Jaz Alice Music :
On Friday from 14:00-16:00 at Tipsy Hammock in Playa del Inglés
and at 20:30 in Papis’s Grill in Playa del Inglés
On Saturday 14:00-16:00 at Tipsy Hammock in Playa del Inglés
and later at 21:00 in Altamadores Hotel
On Sunday Riosol Hotel at 21:15
Saturday 16 October, Moya
Fibra Sonora Gran Canaria – Edicíon Costa
A Festival ‘Gran Canaria Fibra Sonora 2021’. Edición Costa – July to October 2021.
The Council of Culture of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, for the second consecutive year, presents the rock-pop music festival ‘Fibra Sonora’. This edition will take place in four coastal municipalities on the island of Gran Canaria. Every month, in a municipality, a concert with two music groups. This concert was postponed from August.
This Saturday, Pumuky and Good Company. The concert starts at 19:00 in Plaza del Pagador and it’s with free entry, although you need to reserve your entry ticket with a €5 reservation fee which will be returned to you few days after the concert. Tickets at tureservaonline.es