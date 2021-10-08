Maspalomas will keep the outdoor “express” terraces until New year’s Eve

The southern mayor Conchi Narváez, who also heads up the urban planning department, has issued a municipal ruling to provide greater legal security to all those terraces currently making use of the public domain. The new initiative allows hospitality businesses to continue with the exceptional measures until December 31, the date on which they must be withdrawn. Some could have the possibility to permanently regularise these terraces, following a favourable technical report and the issue of an authorisation certificate.

Conchi Narváez says that she considers this measure to be a basic need for the recovery of the economy “although the restrictions already allow the hospitality sector to work inside premises, they are not yet allowed 100% capacity, this has been a terrible year and we understand that allowing them to work with the express terraces until December will help them recover so many months of losses, in addition to taking advantage of the Christmas season. On the other hand, we have articulated new ordinance on terraces to regularise their activity with full legal guarantees, since it lays a legal basis that did not exist, with the aim of improving the image of the municipality by pursuing an aesthetic uniformity“