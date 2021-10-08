Maspalomas will keep the outdoor “express” terraces until New year’s Eve
During the pandemic many bars, restaurants and cafes, that only had authorisation for indoors capacity, were authorised, on a temporary and exceptional basis, to create outdoor areas, occupying a part of the public domain, with tables and chairs outside, both in pedestrian areas and in parking areas, known as “express” terraces.
The southern mayor Conchi Narváez, who also heads up the urban planning department, has issued a municipal ruling to provide greater legal security to all those terraces currently making use of the public domain. The new initiative allows hospitality businesses to continue with the exceptional measures until December 31, the date on which they must be withdrawn. Some could have the possibility to permanently regularise these terraces, following a favourable technical report and the issue of an authorisation certificate.
Conchi Narváez says that she considers this measure to be a basic need for the recovery of the economy “although the restrictions already allow the hospitality sector to work inside premises, they are not yet allowed 100% capacity, this has been a terrible year and we understand that allowing them to work with the express terraces until December will help them recover so many months of losses, in addition to taking advantage of the Christmas season. On the other hand, we have articulated new ordinance on terraces to regularise their activity with full legal guarantees, since it lays a legal basis that did not exist, with the aim of improving the image of the municipality by pursuing an aesthetic uniformity“
The municipal plenary session approved in March 2021 the Regulatory Ordinance of Public Use Spaces for the installation of terraces, that defines the uses of the terraces and the collective uses of public space, guarantees the quality of the facilities to enhance the image of the municipality and the excellence of the tourist destination, responding to the demand of citizens who want to enjoy the public domain and guarantee the right to restoration, it supports the economic activity of the restaurant and similar sectors so that they can provide a better offer to the users of the establishments.