Man drowns in Playa del Inglés, emergency services unable to revive him

Several members of the public rescued him from the sea and they were then assisted by Red Cross lifeguards and then SUC personnel, from the Canary Islands Emergency Service, traveled to the scene with two ambulances, one for basic life support and the other a medicalised unit, where they employed resuscitation manoeuvres on the victim, although without success, so they could only certify his death, as reported in a 112 press release, from the Regional Emergency and Security Coordinating Centre.

The event, registered at around 12:40 pm, also mobilised local and national police officers who collaborated with the rest of the emergency resources and instructed the corresponding procedures, concludes the note.