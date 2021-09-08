83.47% of over 16 year olds on the Canary Islands are now fully vaccinated

83.37 % of the target 1,960,774 population (everyone over the age of 12) already have some level of immunity against COVID-19, with 1,634,662 people having received at least one dose of the vaccine. This translates to 87.37 % of all those over 16 years of age (who were the initial target population when the vaccination campaign began) have had at least one dose.

Until the start of this week 1,561,723 people had been fully immunised having already received the complete vaccination schedule, 79.65% of the target (over 12s) population of the Archipelago. Meaning 83.47% of the initial target population (those over 16 years of age) are already immunised.

At present, the vaccination groups from 1 to 7 (residents and healthcare and social health personnel at residential facilities; health personnel; large dependents and primary caregivers; vulnerable people; groups with essential functions such as teachers and policemen and people with very high risk conditions) are already vaccinated with two doses at between 99.5 and 100%.

In the rest of the age groups, the situation is as follows:

–Group 8. People between 60 and 65 years old: 82.67% have had at least one dose and 62.7% have had a complete regimen.

–Group 9. People between 50 and 59 years old: 95.60% have had at least one dose and 96.19% have had a complete regimen.

–Group 10. People between 40 and 49 years old: 59.39% have had at least one dose and 76.84% have had a complete regimen (including those immunised with Janssen, which is a single-dose vaccine).

–Group 11. People between 30 and 39 years old: 63.83% have had at least one dose and 58.60% have had a complete regimen.

–Group 12. People between 20 and 29 years old: 58.85% have had at least one dose and 53.12% with the complete regimen.

–Group 13. People between 12 and 19 years old: 72.82% have had at least one dose and 61.66% have had a complete regimen.