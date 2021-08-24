Select Page

The “VacuGuagua” vaccination buses on the south of Gran Canaria all this week

Posted by | Tue, August 24, 2021 | , , | 0 |

The “VacuGuagua” vaccination buses on the south of Gran Canaria all this week

The so-named “VacuGuaguas” of the Canarian Health Service, vaccination buses,  launched this weekend, in collaboration with CitySightseeing, of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as part of a mobile activity promoting vaccinations against COVID-19 among the entire population of 12 years of age or over on Gran Canaria and Tenerife. Two tour buses, replete with silk-screens and spaces prepared for vaccinations, are touring areas of cities and towns on both capital islands, having already started last Saturday morning, August 21 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where it was also on Sunday between 10:00 to 14:00.


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

Both buses are travelling across areas of Gran Canaria and Tenerife every day this week, for a series of scheduled stops adapted to the citizens who take advantage of the opportunity to get a shot, and which may be modified depending on the influx of patients to these mobile vaccination points. The places and times for where the “Vacuguaguas” can be found is reported on a daily basis. You can check the various social media accounts for Sanidad Gobcan on Facebook, Twitter etc.

To receive the vaccine on one of these buses it is necessary that you are a resident of the Canary Islands, and can present a DNI or NIE to get onto the vehicle and, children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by their mother, father or legal guardian .


Preliminary dates for the vaccination buses arriving to the south of the island are:https://twitter.com/SanidadGobCan

Tuesday 24 August – Parking Anexo 2 in Playa del Inglés beach
Wednesday 25 August – Parking Playa San Agustin – San Agustin beach parking
Thursday 26 August – Calle Alcalde Marcial Franco parking in San Fernando
Friday 27 August – Parking at the shopping centre El Tablero

Cita previa / Appointment

In addition, and as a complement to this mobile campaign, the Ministry of Health have reminded everyone that anyone over 12 years of age can also request an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by calling 012 (or 928 301 012 or 922 470 012), or using the website www.canariassevacuna.com or in the app miCitaPrevia of the SCS.

 


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

Rate:

About The Author

Sanna

Related Posts

SOS Save Our Summer Travel campaign to help restart UK tourism to Spain from May 1st

SOS Save Our Summer Travel campaign to help restart UK tourism to Spain from May 1st

18th February 2021

State of emergency declared throughout Spain, with nightly curfews except Canary Islands

State of emergency declared throughout Spain, with nightly curfews except Canary Islands

25th October 2020

Masks mandatory everywhere: Canary Islands restricts nightlife despite lowest number of infections in Spain

Masks mandatory everywhere: Canary Islands restricts nightlife despite lowest number of infections in Spain

13th August 2020

While the tourists stay away, a humanitarian crisis looms, keeping people employed, at least for now, in hospitality

While the tourists stay away, a humanitarian crisis looms, keeping people employed, at least for now, in hospitality

14th September 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *