The “VacuGuagua” vaccination buses on the south of Gran Canaria all this week

Both buses are travelling across areas of Gran Canaria and Tenerife every day this week, for a series of scheduled stops adapted to the citizens who take advantage of the opportunity to get a shot, and which may be modified depending on the influx of patients to these mobile vaccination points. The places and times for where the “Vacuguaguas” can be found is reported on a daily basis. You can check the various social media accounts for Sanidad Gobcan on Facebook, Twitter etc.

To receive the vaccine on one of these buses it is necessary that you are a resident of the Canary Islands, and can present a DNI or NIE to get onto the vehicle and, children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by their mother, father or legal guardian .



Preliminary dates for the vaccination buses arriving to the south of the island are:https://twitter.com/SanidadGobCan

Tuesday 24 August – Parking Anexo 2 in Playa del Inglés beach

Wednesday 25 August – Parking Playa San Agustin – San Agustin beach parking

Thursday 26 August – Calle Alcalde Marcial Franco parking in San Fernando

Friday 27 August – Parking at the shopping centre El Tablero

Cita previa / Appointment

In addition, and as a complement to this mobile campaign, the Ministry of Health have reminded everyone that anyone over 12 years of age can also request an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by calling 012 (or 928 301 012 or 922 470 012), or using the website www.canariassevacuna.com or in the app miCitaPrevia of the SCS.