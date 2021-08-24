The “VacuGuagua” vaccination buses on the south of Gran Canaria all this week
The so-named “VacuGuaguas” of the Canarian Health Service, vaccination buses, launched this weekend, in collaboration with CitySightseeing, of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as part of a mobile activity promoting vaccinations against COVID-19 among the entire population of 12 years of age or over on Gran Canaria and Tenerife. Two tour buses, replete with silk-screens and spaces prepared for vaccinations, are touring areas of cities and towns on both capital islands, having already started last Saturday morning, August 21 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where it was also on Sunday between 10:00 to 14:00.
Both buses are travelling across areas of Gran Canaria and Tenerife every day this week, for a series of scheduled stops adapted to the citizens who take advantage of the opportunity to get a shot, and which may be modified depending on the influx of patients to these mobile vaccination points. The places and times for where the “Vacuguaguas” can be found is reported on a daily basis. You can check the various social media accounts for Sanidad Gobcan on Facebook, Twitter etc.
Preliminary dates for the vaccination buses arriving to the south of the island are:https://twitter.com/SanidadGobCan
Tuesday 24 August – Parking Anexo 2 in Playa del Inglés beach
Wednesday 25 August – Parking Playa San Agustin – San Agustin beach parking
Thursday 26 August – Calle Alcalde Marcial Franco parking in San Fernando
Friday 27 August – Parking at the shopping centre El Tablero
Cita previa / Appointment
In addition, and as a complement to this mobile campaign, the Ministry of Health have reminded everyone that anyone over 12 years of age can also request an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by calling 012 (or 928 301 012 or 922 470 012), or using the website www.canariassevacuna.com or in the app miCitaPrevia of the SCS.