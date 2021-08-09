Canary Islands Tourism Board extends the travel assistance policy that covers tourists in the event of Covid

This agreement was initially for a term of one year, and will remain in force at least until October in its current form, the Ministry has already put a new contract out to tender, published on the public sector contracting platform and in the official newspaper of the European Union. Until this contract is resolved, Turismo de Canarias has decided to extend the assistance policy contracted with AXA. “Our visitors are not going to be left unprotected at any time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have made an effort to transfer and consolidate the safety image of our destination, on which we continue to work every day,” said the Minister of Tourism, Yaiza Castilla.

Castilla recalls that the Canary Islands were the very first autonomous community in Spain to offer insurance for tourists, who might not know they were infected by Covid when they embarked on their trip or to those who caught the infection during their stay on the Islands. The policy includes medical expenses, repatriation and an extension of the stay in the Canary Islands so that visitors can complete their quarantine period. “Our objective is to strengthen the reputation of the Archipelago as a safe tourist destination while projecting internationally reinforcement of this, which has always been one of our great assets,” says the counsellor.

This insurance is in addition to other measures adopted by the Ministry, which in the first weeks of the pandemic began to launch the Canarias Fortaleza (Fortress Canary Islands) project to support adaptation of the tourism sector to the new health situation. As a result of this initiative, a trip to validate the safety of the destination was organised together with the World Tourism Organisation, with international media impact of great relevance for the image of the Canary Islands. “We were able to project into the different origin markets a guarantee of combining multiple positive attributes as a safe tourist destination for Europe,” Castilla recalled.

The Ministry of Tourism were also among the first proposing a ‘test before travel’ strategy to safely reactivate tourist flows, which was eventually imposed throughout the European Union, and was a pioneer in the development of the decree that requires tourists to present a negative Covid test when staying in an accommodation establishment.