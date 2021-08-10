Maspalomas looking forward to large international reality TV productions over next two years

The programs made here will be broadcast on the primary television networks in Spain, Italy, the United States, Great Britain, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Norway and will likely begin to be marketed in other countries too. This will represent one of the largest promotions of the destination in its history, positioning Maspalomas and Gran Canaria among the largest market brands aimed at young people in Europe and the United States.

The productions have currently generated direct jobs for 120 people and are expected to indirectly employ many more, with at least fifteen local companies participating in the productions, generating what is hoped will be a newly diversified labour market through the world of audiovisual production.

Conchi Narváez described the promotion action as the largest that has been carried out so far in Maspalomas, “in addition to giving residents the opportunity to work in the audiovisual sector, even more important is the potential that this represents for our municipality opening the door for other production companies to settle here”.

During the next two years Gran Canaria will be the destination of well-known “reality shows”

Earlier this year the spanish version of the reality TV-show “Love Island” 2021 was filmed in a villa located in the area known as Monte Léon, in the hills overlooking Maspalomas.