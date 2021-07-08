Select Page

We find out today if Gran Canaria may have to move to Alert Level 2

The island of Gran Canaria could be moved up to COVID Alert Level 2 following the latest Accumulated Incidence data pointing to a sharp rise in infections on the Canary Islands and the Regional Government may adopt other measures too at this week’s meeting of the Governing Council, taking place this Thursday.


For the latest Canary Islands data on Covid-19, updated daily, check our mobile device dashboard, or for a more feature rich experience try our dashboard for desktop and tablet devices

Gran Canaria has seen a sharp rise in infections, though the numbers are still low, previous experience suggests there is worse to come unless we take action. The situation is much worse on Tenerife than yesterday, with a current total of 29,544 accumulated cases and 3,139 epidemiologically active, while other islands such as Fuerteventura have also experienced a notable increase in infections in recent days and weeks.  These official figures will be updated this afternoon.

Likewise, the 7 day Accumulated Incidence on the Canary Islands stands at 105.7 cases per 100,000inhabitants and at 14 days the AI is at 170.96 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Canary Islands have now reached their highest seven-day incidence rate for infections since the start of the pandemic.

Tenerife is, by far, the most affected by the rise in infections: their seven-day rate is at highest risk among all those under 50 years of age. With those between 20 and 29 years old now representing the highest numbers of infections on all the islands.  This week the government started encouraging people in their 20s to make their vaccination appointments.

Possible changes in levels

The President of the Regional Government, Ángel Víctor Torres, made statements to the media before participating in the ‘European Funds: Time for Action’ conference in Madrid, saying that “This Thursday we will have a Canary Islands Council of Government and we will analyse, using the tools that we have, options to try to stop this increase in infections and [flatten] the curve” he explained.

@avtorresp says that the Governing Council of #Canarias will analyze this afternoon the options within the available tools to stop the increase in infections and bend the curve: “We have to join forces and appeal to individual and collective responsibility”




For Torres, the younger population is “key” to reduce coronavirus cases because it is the age group with the highest cumulative incidence, as the school year has concluded, young people are enjoying their vacations and what is happening is similar to what already happened last summer, during carnival and holy week, which is that the accumulated incidence increases.

“The luck is that we have the vaccine – he continued – and what remains is to increase vaccination at the highest possible rate according to the supplies we have and appeal for maximum vigilance, compliance with restrictions and individual and collective responsibility.”

He recalled that young people can also get sick, enter hospitals and, therefore, could die, adding that between April and June three people under 40 years old died with coronavirus and about fifty had had to be admitted to hospitals across the islands, a dozen of them even reaching the ICU.

The president pointed out that the increase in incidence is also reflected in the economy, so that despite the fact that there is now a Digital Green Certificate, countries can recommend that their citizens not travel to places at risk.

We will bring you more news on this shortly.


