The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 2-4 July 2021
The first weekend of July and the weather keeps on giving, with most of the island forecasts showing beautiful sunny days ahead. FIMAR, the Fair of the Sea is happening in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, there are several markets on around the island and much more to go and do and see this weekend. The iconic ferry company Líneas Salmón, in the municipality of Mogán, have just restarted their operations, on 1 July. Travelling between Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria and Puerto de Mogán from Monday to Saturday as well as promoting their dolphin cruise and, hopefully soon, with the rest of the port stops, Arguineguin and Anfi del Mar. The fun park ‘Wooland’ at the entertainment and leisure centre HolidayWorld Maspalomas is open now every day. Say hello to Summer Gran Canaria style!
Don’t forget to check our event calendar on TheCanaryGuide.com
Friday, 2 July, Agüimes
Mercadillo de Plaza de Playa de Arinaga
The south-eastern municipality of Agüimes has a new Agricultural market, ‘Mercadillo de Playa de Arinaga’ starting from Friday, July 2. It will initially consist of a dozen KilometreZero stalls, at which the farmers themselves offer their produce directly to visitors, without intermediaries: locally produced fruits, vegetables and salads that can be purchased at a fair price. The farmers’ market is accompanied by other complementary products like flowers, crafts, gift items or textiles. The new market in Playa de Arinaga will be open every Friday, between 08:00 and 14:00. It will be the second popular market in the municipality of Agüimes, along with the one that already takes place every Thursday in the Plaza de las Ramblas, in Agüimes casco.
Farmers’ market in Plaza de Playa de Arinaga on Fridays 08:00-14:00, just in front of the church church Nuestra Señora del Pino – Arinaga.
2-4 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
FIMAR, Feria Internacional del Mar
The International Fair of the Sea, FIMAR, the most important Blue Economy event in the Canary Islands, resumes after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. The event, once again, sets course and adapts to the new health security measures. The fair takes place 2-4 July 2021 at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria sports pier, Marina Las Palmas, with 30 exhibition tents; visitors will be required to make a prior registration and the fair will have limited capacity. FIMAR celebrates its first decade as the main showcase of the Blue Economy in the Canary Islands, becoming the first large institutional open-air fair to be held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria since the beginning of the pandemic.
Get your free ticket at bit.ly/FIMAR2021! You can choose the time slot in which you want to attend:
Friday and Saturday from 10:30 to 15:00 or from 15:00 to 20:00
Sunday from 10:30 to 14:30 or from 14:30 to 18:00
In addition, you can visit the fair alone or include in your ticket a visit to the Elder Museum of Science and Technology, which will have a program of family activities. Las Alcaravaneras beach will host family and nautical activities whose registration will be done in order of arrival.
Saturday, 3 July, La Aldea de San Nícolas
La Aldea Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos
A regular monthly local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, La Aldea de San Nicolás with local produce, artisans and music on offer on every first Saturday of each month. On Saturday in the open commercial area around Calle Real, in front of the church from 09:30 to 14:00.
Saturday, 3 July, Santa Lucía
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
One of the main farmers’ markets on the island takes place in Vecindario bi-weekly. Normally the market is in La Karpa but this Saturday it takes place in the centre, la Plaza de Los Algodoneros, just next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias.
Get your fresh vegetables and fruit, jams and breads and everything between straight from the producers between 8:30 and 13:30.
2-4 July, Live Music Performances
- The Champions, The amazing husband and wife – guitar/vocal duo playing 50’s/60’s Rock N Roll/Rockabilly
On Friday at 19:00 in Barbacoa Cocktail Bar (Puerto Rico)
On Saturday at 21:30 in Imaginario Drinks&Music (Las Palmas)
- Jaz Alice Music
On Friday at 20:00 in Papi’s Grill ( Playa del Ingles )
On Sunday at 19:00 in Tipsy Hammock ( Playa del Ingles)
- Kelly Marlow Rocks
On Friday in Nirvana (Arguineguin)
On Saturday at 20:00 in Rockabella (Playa del Inglés)
At Riders Plaza in the shopping centre Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria