The Canary Guide Weekend Tips 2-4 July 2021



2-4 July, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

FIMAR, Feria Internacional del Mar

The International Fair of the Sea, FIMAR, the most important Blue Economy event in the Canary Islands, resumes after having been cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. The event, once again, sets course and adapts to the new health security measures. The fair takes place 2-4 July 2021 at the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria sports pier, Marina Las Palmas, with 30 exhibition tents; visitors will be required to make a prior registration and the fair will have limited capacity. FIMAR celebrates its first decade as the main showcase of the Blue Economy in the Canary Islands, becoming the first large institutional open-air fair to be held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

Get your free ticket at bit.ly/FIMAR2021! You can choose the time slot in which you want to attend:

Friday and Saturday from 10:30 to 15:00 or from 15:00 to 20:00

Sunday from 10:30 to 14:30 or from 14:30 to 18:00



In addition, you can visit the fair alone or include in your ticket a visit to the Elder Museum of Science and Technology, which will have a program of family activities. Las Alcaravaneras beach will host family and nautical activities whose registration will be done in order of arrival.